Delaware men’s lacrosse defeats Monmouth in home opener



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Senior midfielder Alex Brunner (12) works against Monmouth Saturday at Delaware Stadium.

BY

Senior Reporter

Delaware men’s lacrosse squashed Monmouth, 8-4, opening the season 3-0.

Delaware opened the game strong, scoring five unanswered points before the Hawks scored their first point in the second quarter.

Senior midfielder Dean DiSimone, junior attacker Charlie Kitchen and senior attacker Joe Eisele all scored in the first half, as well as senior midfielder Stephen Tortora. Kitchen and Eisele each found the back of the net once, and DiSimone scored twice

In the first quarter, the Blue Hens dominated possession with ten shots, six of which were on goal. The Hawks, by comparison, had six shots, and only three of them were on goal. All of these shots were saved by junior goalkeeper Matt DeLuca.

“I really think it’s a whole team effort defensively right now,” DeLuca told BlueHens.com. “Our long poles and midfield are really doing a great job and giving me a chance to see the shots that I need to see and be able to make the save, it’s really a full unit working together.”

DeLuca had 13 saves on the night, facing 34 shots with 17 on goal. Monmouth goalkeeper Noah Lode had 16 saves against Delaware’s 35 shots, 24 of which were on goal.

The Hens were able to consistently play a stronger game than Monmouth throughout the first quarter and game; Delaware led or tied every half in ground balls and clears.

The second and third quarters posed more of a challenge for the Blue Hens — they were able to match Monmouth in points for the rest of the game, scoring one point in the second and third quarters each and two in the fourth.

If the first half of the game was an offensive landslide, the second half was a defensive struggle, with each side only scoring one point per quarter in the second and third quarters, and two in the final quarter.

Senior longstick midfielder Austin Haynes led Delaware on defense. Haynes caused three of Monmouth’s 19 turnovers.

Statistically, Delaware led the game, leading in shots 35-34, shots on goal 24-17 and ground balls 26-22. Delaware had fewer turnovers as well — 11 to Monmouth’s 19.

Their upcoming games are Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. against St. Joseph’s at Delaware Stadium and Saturday, March 2 at 1 p.m. at Villanova.