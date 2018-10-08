Delaware men’s soccer loses in defensive battle to Hofstra



Junior Robert Campbell had two attempted shots against Hofstra, but couldn’t get one in the net.

BY

Senior Reporter



The Blue Hens knew this was going to be a tough game, and the Hofstra Pride didn’t disappoint. The Hens lost at home 1-0 on Saturday evening. The loss could be contributed to missed opportunities on the Hens behalf, especially in the second half. The team saw chances to score, but just couldn’t get the ball in the net.

Hofstra extended their shutout streak to eight games with the win against the Blue Hens. It’s the longest active streak in the nation. Hofstra is now 19-12-1 and has won their last five games against Delaware.

The game throughout was a defensive battle with limited shots on goal. Junior midfielder Robert Campbell had two attempted shots. John Schroeder, Noa Benninga, Timo Hummrich and Fede Prieto, all had one.

“Coach just told us we knew they were going to play direct and drop off us,” Campbell said. “So we played in front of them and tried to be more aggressive but couldn’t break them in the last minutes of the game.”

The Blue Hens goalkeeper Todd Morton had three saves, while the Pride’s Alex Ashton had to make none in the net.

At 13:37 minutes in, Hofstra’s Oscar Ramsay scored the first and only goal of the game.

In the second half, the Hens’ mindset appeared to shift. Delaware’s pace picked up and held the majority of possession keeping Hofstra’s score at one.

The team had chances to score an equalizer but couldn’t capitalize. Delaware forced 14 fouls and produced seven corner kicks.

Delaware is now 3-8 overall and 2-2 CAA play. They have a must-win CAA game on tap Wednesday, Oct. 10 against Drexel.

“We have been good in conference, middle of the table,” Campbell said. “If we win this (game against Drexel), it will push us upwards in the regular season.”