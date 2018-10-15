Delaware men’s soccer shut out by William and Mary



William and Mary scored with just over two minutes left to defeat the Hens.

William & Mary’s Antonio Bustamante scored the lone goal of the match against Delaware as his Tribe earned their first conference win in shut out fashion.

A win or tie would’ve punched a ticket to the CAA tournament. Instead, Delaware fell even in conference play at 3-3. Delaware is 4-9 overall.

“I think we had some good opportunities, I thought the soccer was good, it was a great night and we had a great crowd,” Hennessy said. “It would’ve been nice to give the alumni a win on a special night like tonight.”

Delaware struggled to convert opportunities into results. Although their shots outnumbered the Tribe 8-6, Delaware’s offense couldn’t capitalize. Their offense couldn’t find the flow to put the ball in the back of the net. Inconsistency has marred the Blue Hens 2018 season.

“It’s no secret here this year that we’ve had opportunities we haven’t put away,” Hennessy said.

Delaware’s possession attempts showed promise, but left empty-handed. Junior Fede Prieto headed an attempt on goal in the first half and freshman Jake Steinberg stifled a short shot in the second. Senior defender Soren Frost booted Delaware’s final shot after William and Mary scored, which Tribe goalkeeper Sam Onyeador tipped out of play. Onyeador had five saves on the night, compared to Delaware’s zero.

All is not lost however. As the final games of the season play out, other CAA teams are mathematically eliminated from contention. Delaware will most likely still earn a berth as the numbers sort out.

The Blue Hens are sandwiched between Hofstra and Drexel in the standings. A win against Northeastern University on Saturday, Oct. 27 could vault the Hens into a home field advantage in the first round.

“I expect to go back to the conference … That goal remains the same,” Hennessy said.

Delaware will finish out their schedule with UNCW, Northeastern and the University of Pennsylvania. The CAA quarterfinals begin Saturday, Nov. 3. Six teams qualify and the top three seeds host the bottom half. With a strong finish, the Blue Hens will look to make their fourth tournament appearance in the last five seasons.

Hen Peckings

Faces of past Delaware soccer generations flocked to Stuart and Suzanne Grant Stadium for alumni night. A host of players varying from recently graduated to studs of the seventies were honored at halftime. Each donned a blue and yellow soccer scarf as they were formally recognized. The former players each took their turn accepting applause as the loudspeaker announced their name and graduating class.