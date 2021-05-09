Delaware native Gary Brightwell selected by Giants in sixth round of NFL Draft

Casey Sapio/USA Today Sports

In the sixth round of the NFL Draft, the Giants selected former St. George’s Technical High School running back Gary Brightwell.

Delaware may not be known as a state that produces a lot of National Football League (NFL) talent, but the few that do make it into the NFL have made quite the names for themselves.

From NFL Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Randy White (Thomas McKean High School in Wilmington) to Super Bowl Champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (Middletown High School), the state of Delaware has made its impact on the NFL. This year’s NFL Draft saw another Delaware local taken in the later rounds on the third day.

In the sixth round of the draft last weekend, the New York Giants selected former St. George’s Technical High School running back Gary Brightwell. Brightwell, who played three years at St. George’s, helped lead his team to a state championship appearance during his junior year.

In his junior year for St. Georges, Brightwell had a total of 1309 yards and 19 touchdowns in 10 games. He made the most of his receiving opportunities, notching four touchdowns on five total catches for 147 yards.

The next season, Brightwell moved on to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland to face tougher competition. Brightwell would only play in four games his senior year at St. Frances, but ran for an impressive 519 yards and eight touchdowns.

After his senior year at St. Frances, Brightwell accepted a scholarship to the University of Arizona, where he eventually ended up as their feature back by his senior season. In a shortened season of only five games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brightwell ran for an impressive 390 yards and one touchdown.

At his Pro Day, he ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash. Brightwell also measured in at 34.5 inches for his standing vertical leap and 9’10” on his broad jump.

With the 196th pick in the draft, Brightwell heard his name called by the New York Giants, which happened to be his family’s favorite team. Heading into a Giants offense led by offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, Brightwell will go into training camp as the projected third-string running back, backing up Devontae Booker and 2018 NFL Rookie of the Year, Saquon Barkley.

Brightwell will also more than likely be working on special teams for the Giants. The former Arizona running back played a role as a punt protector and kick returner last season, which should help his transition into a special teams role.

Brightwell is not the only Delaware native on the New York Giants’ roster, as he will be joining former West Virginia Mountaineer and Wilmington resident, David Sills. An undrafted free agent, Sills, was signed onto the Giants’ practice squad after being released from the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

While the later rounds of the NFL Draft are not necessarily where stars are found, Delaware does have a track record for producing starting players in the later rounds of the draft. Former Hodgson Silver Eagle and Delaware Blue Hen, Bilal Nichols, is a prime example.

Nichols, a defensive tackle, was chosen in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and has since become a starter and prominent player on the defensive line. Brightwell strives to have a similar impact on his new Giants’ team.

“I’m going to bring a lot of explosive plays, but my priority right now is getting the playbook, getting on special teams and dominating,” Brightwell said according to a USA Today article.

The New York Giants training camp opens up to rookies on July 28, where Brightwell will get his first taste of NFL action and look to attain similar success in the NFL as his fellow Delawareans.