Delaware pitcher arrested on rape charge



Clay Conaway.

BY

Managing News Editor

Clay Conaway, a relief pitcher for the university’s baseball team, is being held on a $70,000 bond following his arrest on charges of rape.

On Monday, a 20-year-old woman reported the sexual assault to the Delaware State Police, police said. Police arrested Conway on Wednesday in his hometown, Georgetown, Del. Following his arrest, Conway was charged with first-degree rape and is currently being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution, according to the police.

Conaway has been removed from the baseball team’s official athletic page. He was included on the 2018 roster as of August 9, 2018 but it is unknown when he was removed from the roster.

Conaway, a redshirt junior in 2018, pitched 29 innings over 22 games for the Blue Hens, compiling a 2.48 ERA and 17 strikeouts.

The police have not released any information about the victim.