Delaware ranked top party school in the country



Lauren Lee/The Review

Empty bottles and cans cover a table outside a house on Delaware’s campus.

BY

Executive Editor

All of the smashed beer cans littered across fraternity lawns, empty pitchers at Rooney’s and hordes of freshmen billowing down Cleveland have earned the University of Delaware a unique type of prestige.

The university is the nation’s top party school, according to The Princeton Review’s annual list of the Top 20 Party Schools in America.

The Princeton Review surveyed 138,000 students from 384 colleges and universities around the country to develop the ranking. The party school ranking is one of 62 “top 20” lists released annually, in addition to The Princeton Review’s Best 384 Colleges book.

The 80-question survey used to determine the top party schools, among other rankings, asks students about their school’s academics and administration, social life, fellow students and themselves, according to the New York-based company’s website.

According to The Princeton Review’s website, “Schools on the ‘Party Schools’ list are those at which surveyed students’ answers indicated a combination of low personal daily study hours (outside of class), high usages of alcohol and drugs on campus and high popularity on campus for frats/sororities.”

Opinion: The No. 1 party school and its problems



Kirk Smith/The Review

A pitcher of beer flows at a campus party.

Delaware has risen in the rankings each of the past two years. Last year Delaware was No. 6, and in 2016-2017, Delaware was No. 12.

Delaware also ranked first in 2018 for “lots of hard liquor” and “lots of Greek life,” No. 9 for “lots of beer” and No. 11 for “students who study the least.”

Delaware is followed by West Virginia University, Tulane University, Syracuse University and Bucknell University in the top five. Tulane took the top spot on the 2017 list.

The Princeton Review also ranks the most “Stone-Cold Sober Schools.” Brigham Young University is Delaware’s counterpart on that list, placing first for more than 20 consecutive years.