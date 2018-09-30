Delaware shuts out Drexel in Field Hockey CAA opener



With a textbook performance Friday night at Rullo Stadium the Blue Hens defeated the Drexel Dragons in their CAA opener, 3-0.

Delaware dominated possession in the first half with two goals, both off penalty corners.

The first came eight and half minutes into the first half from freshman Laurien Vink with assists from sophomore Femke Strien and junior Ally Pollak. It was Vink’s fourth goal of the season and puts her in the lead in the CAA for game-winning goals.

Four minutes later senior Lisa Giezeman scored on another penalty corner, her third goal of the season and 30th of her career. The goal ties her for 18th place in the school’s record for career goals. Assists came from Strien and senior Kiki Bink.

It was Bink’s first game back this season from a back injury which sidelined her for the first few weeks of the season.

“I feel really good. It was so great to be out there with the team again,” Bink said about her return after the game.

Freshman Tessa Verweijen scored Delaware’s third goal, unassisted, early in the second half from about three yards out.

“We’ve taken a big step forward,” Head Coach Rolf van de Kerkhof said. “We executed our game plan really well and so I’m really proud of our how our players did it. It was fun to see them connect and work together. Teamwork makes dreams work, so let’s go.”

“We had a better possession game. So if we possess the ball more then it’s easier for us to control the tempo. And that means we do less running when we don’t want to and we can do more running when we like to, meaning generating attack. Our corners were better, we continue to get better there. I think we are learning more and more with our younger players and Sydney did a great job in goal.”

Senior goalkeeper Sydney Rhodes recorded five saves en route to her first career shutout.

“I’m feeling really good,” Rhodes said. “I think even though it was a little chaotic, especially in the last five minutes, we were able to stay calm for the most part and do our jobs.”

Delaware outshot Drexel 16-6, had seven penalty corners to Drexel’s four.

With the win, Delaware moves to 1-0 in CAA play and 5-5 on the season. Delaware faces Rutgers on Sunday at Rullo Stadium, then hits the road to take on James Madison in Harrisonburg Friday, Oct. 5.