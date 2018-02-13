Delaware spring sports look to make headway



Freshman Ryan Allen has filled the Blue Hens’ scoring void following the injuries to sophomore Ryan Daly and freshman Kevin Anderson.

Delaware sports kicked off on Saturday, with the men’s lacrosse team beating Mt. Saint Marys in a thrilling 16-12 victory at Delaware Stadium. Here are a few key points from winter and spring sports.

The women’s basketball team completed a weekend sweep as they took down William & Mary on Friday and smothered Hofstra on Sunday. The Hens sit at fourth place in the CAA with a record of 8-4 in conference and 15-8 overall. Nicole Enabosi continues to look like a CAA Player of the Year candidate, recording a whopping 17 points, 19 rebounds and five steals on Sunday afternoon against the Pride.

The men’s basketball team has not had nearly as much success as the women’s team. Dismantled by injuries, they are riding an eight-game losing streak after an 88-66 drubbing at William & Mary. A big chunk of these losses are coming without reigning CAA Rookie of the Year Ryan Daly, who is recovering from an ankle injury, and rookie Kevin Anderson, who is currently out with a leg injury. In Daly’s absence, Ryan Allen has stepped up. He had 25 points in the loss to William & Mary, with 23 of those points coming in the first half. He is averaging 15.7 points per game and is shooting 39.2 percent from three-point range. He is one of only three freshman in the entire country averaging at least 14 points and making over 2.75 three-point field goals per game. The other two are R.J. Cole on Howard and freshman sensation Trae Young on Oklahoma. He certainly looks like another potential CAA Rookie of the Year.

The men’s lacrosse team takes the field this season with a new coach for the first time in 39 years. Ben DeLuca comes from Harvard where he led the Crimson to the Ivy League Championship game as a runner-up. He also coached at both Duke and Cornell where he guided the Big Red to a 37-11 record and reached the NCAA Semifinals. DeLuca follows Delaware legend Bob Shillinglaw’s 39-year reign as head coach, during which he recorded 310 wins.

Football will begin practicing will begin in March, and Coach Rocco and his staff have added an extra day of practice, going from three days last year to four this year. It will be interesting to see how Rocco chooses to utilize Joe Walker now that he has shifted to featuring wide receiver. J.P. Caruso as QB. Caruso compiled a 5-2 record during his time as QB. Boston College transfer and former Middletown High School QB, Darius Wade comes to Delaware this season. Wade will be eligible to play immediately. The last ACC quarterback to transfer to Delaware was Joe Flacco, who went on to become a Superbowl Champion.