Delaware stomps Elon, snaps nine game losing streak

Sophomore guard Ryan Daly tallied 22 points in Delaware’s win Saturday night.

After a strong defensive performance, Delaware ended its nine-game losing streak on Saturday with a decisive victory over Elon, ending the game with a score of 72-57.

Both teams had strong performances, but the Hens maintained momentum for much of the game. Delaware was leading 32-23 by the end of the first half, and ended the game with a 15-point lead.

Delaware’s defense held strong and were able to stop the Phoenix’s momentum well, shutting down Elon guard Dainan Swoope from the three-point line. Last time Delaware faced Elon, Swoope made four of his seven attempted three-point shots. The Hens played a solid game on defense, stopping Elon’s momentum, only allowing back-to-back points five times throughout the whole game and limiting them to making jut 35% of all of their taken shots. Alternatively, the Hens were able to score back-to-back points 19 times, sinking 51% of their total shots.

The Hens played well out of the gate, netting a nine-point lead by halftime. However, they had some difficulty maintaining a consistent rhythm. But by the second half, they were able to polish their mistakes from the first, improving their passing and making connections that would result in baskets.

Delaware guard Ryan Daly ended the game as the highest scorer for the Hens with 22 points, followed by guard Ryan Allen with 17 points. Guard Anthony Mosley scored 13. Daly finished with his first double-double of the season, with a season-high of 12 rebounds. This was his eighth career game with 20 or more points.

“It was all communication and we held them to 57 points,” Daily said. “That’s great defensive game, and if we do that we’ll be on the good side of a lot of games.”

Anthony Mosley had a total of 13 points, five rebounds and three assists in the game. Mosley was a leader on defense, ending the game with three steals, over half of the total on the night.

“At the end of the day if I need someone to get a stop or a big play, I know it’s him” Daly said about Mosley’s defense.

“We are a resilient group, and we’re not going to give up,” Mosley said. “We know we are good enough to beat any team in this conference,” Mosley added.

Delaware is currently ranked last in the CAA, but will look to improve its standing before their last game on Saturday.

“We’ve spent a lot of time playing zone this week, and our guys are getting a good feel for how to play it,” Head Coach Martin Ingelsby said. “We challenged shots and were able to take them out of their rhythm. We’re playing well and getting healthy, and our guys feel we can beat anybody in the league.”

The Hens will be looking to improve off of this victory as they turn to take on their rivals, the Drexel Dragons, on Feb. 22 at Drexel.