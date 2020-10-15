Delaware Supreme Court Justice teaches students how to live with power and purpose



Elizabeth Louzeiro/THE REVIEW

On Oct. 6, the Biden Institute held their third annual “Women of Power and Purpose” event, during which they honored Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves.

BY

Contributing Reporter

On Oct. 6, the Biden Institute held their third annual “Women of Power and Purpose” event, during which they honored Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves. Hosted by Valerie Biden Owens, vice chair of the Biden Institute, the event covered Montgomery-Reeves’ barrier-breaking accomplishments and shared advice for university students looking to follow her lead.

Montgomery-Reeves became the first African American woman to serve on the Delaware Supreme Court in November of 2019. She is also the youngest person to ever be appointed the honor in Delaware.

The event opened with a discussion between Vice Chair Biden Owens and Montgomery-Reeves, before launching into a question and answer session with the audience. The conversation began with a prompt from Biden Owens, asking the honoree to share how her work in the court has affected the lives of university students.

“Numerous states, including Delaware, have authorized the use of mail-in ballots in light of the pandemic,” Montgomery-Reeves said. “Two cases have been filed in Delaware challenging Delaware’s law on this front.”

It is possible that these issues will be brought to the attention of the U.S. Supreme Court. This could potentially affect how Delaware residents and university students cast their votes. In a direct address to out-of-state students, Montgomery-Reeves revealed that these cases are occurring in many other states, as well, and advised that all students follow this particular issue.

Mongomery-Reeves also said that there have been numerous challenges regarding coronavirus restrictions. Governors currently face lawsuits related to whether or not they should be allowed to issue the restrictions they have put in place. The outcome of these cases could directly impact university students.

Due to the election and recent passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, former associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, there is a lot occurring within the nation’s Supreme Court. Biden Owens and Montgomery-Reeves remarked on how there are many things that the court works on which directly affect our lives, whether we are aware of it or not.

“It is the least paid attention to branch of the government, but it’s getting a lot more scrutiny now as people are beginning to understand how really important it is,” Biden Owens said.

As the discussion moved away from talking about the current affairs of the U.S. Supreme Court, Biden Owens prompted Montgomery-Reeves to open up about her journey to becoming a Delaware Supreme Court justice.

The honoree had her eyes set on a future in law from a very young age, due to the lessons taught to her by her grandmother. Montgomery-Reeves explained that her grandmother shared with her a story of a man she once knew who she believed was wrongly accused of a crime. This resulted in his spending the entirety of his young adult life in prison.

“She constantly talked to me about the importance of knowing your rights and being able to help others,” Montgomery-Reeves said regarding her grandmother.

According to Montgomery-Reeves, this story influenced her decision to pursue a career in criminal law. However, this changed when she took a class in corporate law.

“I wanted to know what drove the leaders of companies that have such influence in our country, and I wanted to know what laws applied to the people making decisions and who were they supposed to be focused on when making those decisions,” Montgomery-Reeves said.

The professor of this corporate law class ended up becoming Justice Montgomery-Reeves’ mentor in law school. This guidance led her to her first clerkship after law school, an experience which Montgomery-Reeves said “changed her life.”

Her clerkship enabled Montgomery-Reeves to make many connections, both professionally and personally. The judge she worked for, Chancellor Chandler, has been what she considers to be her “lifelong mentor and friend.” Chandler also influenced her to come back and work in Delaware. Montgomery-Reeves emphasized to the students at the event that creating these relationships is one of the most important things they can do.

“You are at a position right now to develop strong professional networks, and you should because you’ll run into the same people over and over and over again,” Montgomery-Reeves said.

The justice had a lot of advice for students regarding mentors and networking in the early stages of her career. A piece of advice given to her was that “you can get anywhere in life totally by your own effort.”

Montgomery-Reeves shared with students that the people who came before them would probably be more than happy to share their knowledge. She suggested that students do an internet search on what they are interested in or that they reach out to a professor to find someone they can talk to. Even just sending an email to have a chat over Zoom will make an impression — this is all because professors will appreciate a student who “has the guts to ask for help.”

Montgomery-Reeves also suggested not giving up if someone does not respond, or is unwilling to talk. For every person not willing to give a helping hand, there is another who is.

After Justice Reeves explained her experiences post-law school, Biden Owens asked her about the significance of her swearing-in ceremony in Delaware. She chose to be sworn in at Howard High School, which was involved in the historic U.S. Supreme Court case of Brown v. Board of Education. As a result of this case, racial segregation of children in public schools was ruled as unconstitutional.

Biden Owens then shared a few words from Montgomery-Reeves’ swearing in ceremony.

“Standing on the shoulders of giants who marched and prayed and fought and struggled and tore down barriers,” Biden Owens said, quoting Montgomery-Reeves’ words during the event.

This prompted Montgomery-Reeves to share the names of members of the legal community who she said broke these barriers, allowing her to be where she is today. The names included the first women to take the Delaware bar exam, as well as Louis Redding, the first African American to take the Delaware bar.

After the discussion of the justice’s career, Executive Director Cathy McLaughlin, joined to share questions, which Zoom attendees had sent in the chat. The first question was about the challenges of being a young lawyer. The moderator also looked to Montgomery-Reeves to encourage students not to be cynical.

Montgomery-Reeves shared that during her career, she has been her own biggest challenge. Montgomery-Reeves explained that upon entering the workforce, she wasn’t sure whether she belonged in that environment. From her experience, she learned that the best thing to do is to “dig in and dig deep.”

The honoree shared more inspirational words, speaking directly to the students in the audience. Montgomery-Reeves suggested that students take ownership of their work, be over prepared and not to be afraid to take unexpected opportunities.

“Whatever you do, don’t limit yourself, and don’t let others limit you,” Montgomery-Reeves said.

In regard to young adults becoming cynical, she advised that they take action when something dissatisfies them. She included examples like education, looking for careers which lead change and joining the systems believed to be broken.

“I think that we all need to be in the rooms where decisions are being made, so that our voices, our views, our visions, they can be heard and known and considered,” Montgomery-Reeves said.

Biden Owens later again emphasized that it is important to take risks and encouraged students to be open.

Montgomery-Reeves passionately added to these points and told students that they are at a unique and important stage in their lives. She stated that there is a lot to learn from people of different backgrounds, and those experiences with diverse people will help you later in life. Her most valuable lesson of the night, which was laced through all of her stories and wise words, was to not be held back by fear of the unknown.

“Don’t be confined by who you’ve been so far in your life,” Montgomery-Reeves said. “Have confidence in who you might become.”