Delaware teammates tackle NFL Pro Day



Hannah Trader/THE REVIEW

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols talks to an NFL Scout during Monday’s Pro Day at the Delaware Fieldhouse.

Seven University of Delaware football players threw on their gear and laced up their cleats Monday afternoon, not for a normal Monday practice, but Pro Day; a day where the student-athletes get to showcase their skills to NFL scouts.

Scouts from 23 NFL teams filed into the Bob Carpenter Center and the Delaware Field House on Monday afternoon, to get a close-up view of Delaware’s talent. The day started at the Bob where scouts from the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and others obtained the players height, weight and vertical. After that, everyone made their way to the weight room and then to the field house for drills.

The University of Delaware players that participated in Pro Day were Bilal Nichols, Blaine Woodson, Grant Roberts, John Nassib, Anthony Jackson, Brandon Whaley and Diante Cherry.

Once in the field house, the athletes did a number of different agility drills, focusing on speed and footwork. All of this preceded the 40-yard dash, where the scouts whipped out their stopwatches to record each athlete’s time. All nine players got to perform each drill and the dash twice.

To kick off the day, one of Delaware’s defensive lineman Blaine Woodson set the bar high with a 31-inch vertical, which ended up being the highest of the day.

“We’ve been training for so long, and it’s just a good feeling to come out here and perform the way I did and to perform well,” Woodson said. “I had a good day and hope I get an opportunity to play for one of the teams that were here.”

One of the major prospects at Pro Day for Delaware was defensive lineman Bilal Nichols. He’s a Delaware native who has received much scouting attention including talk at the East-West Shrine Game, Senior Bowl and most recently the NFL Combine. At the Combine, Nichols ran the second fastest 40-yard dash for a defensive lineman, coming in at 4.95 seconds. He completed 29 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press, placing ninth among the other defensive lineman.

To wrap up the drills, Nichols, along with defensive linemen Woodson, Grant Roberts and John Nassib, got to run specific drills where scouts not only were able to see their footwork, but also their tackling abilities. The linemen even had the opportunity to go up against Tampa Bays Bucs Assistant Defensive Line Coach, Paul Spicer who held up pads for them to try to burst through.

Among all the sprints, jumps and tackles were constant cheers from other Delaware players for their teammates undergoing the practice. One of the loudest cheers came when linebacker Anthony Jackson had a 9-foot-11-inch standing broad jump, the longest of the day.

A loud standing ovation came from the bleachers when the two-hour session ended for the prospective players. The energy stayed high from beginning to end.

The official NFL draft is just over a month away, taking place from April 26 to the 28.