Delaware upsets Hofstra, moves on to second round matchup vs. UNCW



Courtesy of Brandon Holveck

After beating Hofstra in the first round of the CAA men’s tournament, Delaware will face top ranked UNCW on Saturday.

BY

ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR

After coming up short in the first round of the CAA tournament a season ago, the Blue Hens outlasted Hofstra in an instant classic.

Ryan Daly scored 27 points, Eric Carter recorded his second career double-double and Delaware, for the first time in two years won a CAA Tournament game, defeating Hofstra 81-76 Friday night.

The Blue Hens’ victory snapped a three-game losing streak. Delaware will face off against the University of North Carolina-Wilmington in the semifinals tomorrow at 12pm.

In a back-and-forth game that featured 13 lead changes, Delaware’s defense made the difference in the final minutes.

“I thought we played good defense, Champ Mosley played great defense, Darian Bryant played good defense. Everyone was locked in defensively,” Daly said.

The Blue Hens held the Pride to 29 second half points after allowing 47 points in the first half. In the final two minutes, Hofstra’s leading scorer Justin Wright-Foreman didn’t register a point and Hofstra tallied zero second chance points. The Blue hens won the second chance scoring battle as well as the rebounding battle, 36-27.

“They’re a really talented offensive team,” first-year head coach Martin Ingelsby said of the Pride. “We played against them two of the three times without some of their better players. Bernardo didn’t play against us the first time and Gustys didn’t play against us the second time, but when they have all their pieces they can beat anybody in the league.”

Delaware countered Hofstra’s third-ranked offense with an 81-point explosion, which tied their highest mark of CAA play. On Jan. 7, Delaware scored 81 points versus UNCW.

Daly, who was awarded the CAA Rookie of the Year trophy before the game, scored 27 points, the second-highest mark of his career. Daly tallied 17 first half points on 7-13 shooting and also recorded 11 rebounds for his fifth career double-double and a career high six assists.

“A win relieves all soreness,” Daly, who played the full 40 minutes, said after the win. “I’m feeling good right now and our guys are feeling good too.”

After losing in the CAA Championship last season to UNCW, Hofstra was bounced in the first round after a disappointing season.

“Tough loss for us, give credit to Delaware,” Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich said. ‘“We couldn’t guard them. They scored it when they had to, made plays when they had to.”

Hofstra’s effort was hamstrung by foul trouble. Starters Rokas Gustys and Deron Powers played much of the second half with four fouls each. Gustys, a former first team All-CAA selection, fouled out in the final moments.

Taking advantage of Gustys’ absence was Carter. The redshirt sophomore posted 19 points and 10 rebounds. Carter also hit two critical free throws to give Delaware a two-possession lead with under 30 seconds remaining. The four point lead was Delaware’s largest of the game until the final buzzer.

Delaware will meet UNCW, the reigning CAA champs, in round two. The Seahawks defeated the Blue Hens 91-81 on Jan. 7 in Newark and 108-80 on Feb. 4 in North Carolina.

“I think they’re a great team,” Daly said. “When we played them at our place it was even and it was a good game. When we went down there they shot the lights out and tomorrow we’re going to come out and give it our best shot and see what happens.”

“Nobody is going to give us a chance,” Ingelsby said. “I think it’s a great position to be in.”