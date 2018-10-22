Delaware Volleyball falls to Elon 3-1



Delaware Athletics

Junior Bailey Pearlman serves the ball to Elon..

BY

Staff Reporter

Hoping to gain momentum after their shutout victory against William and Mary, the Blue Hens were unable to do so after a 3-1 match loss to Elon on Sunday. After a close battle in the first set losing 25-22, the Blue Hens were able to tie it up at one. However, Elon responded back by winning the next two sets 25-16 and 25-19, respectively.

“I thought the effort today was up and down,” Head Coach Sara Matthews said. “I thought we came out pretty flat and there were some moments, especially in the second set, but we needed to do a better job sustaining that in the third and fourth ones.”

The Blue Hens faced Elon earlier this season and won the match in the fifth set after being down 2-1. Although the Blue Hens looked competitive in the first two sets, by the third and fourth Elon was pulling away fast and was up 17-7 in the third set before Matthews called a timeout — the score couldn’t be salvaged for the Blue Hens, however, resulting in a loss.

Junior outside hitter Maria Bellinger led the team in kills with 23, while junior Andie Hanus led in digs with 23 as well. Junior outside hitter, Cailey Bracken, along with Bellinger, posted a double-double in the loss.

One significant feat in the match was Bracken, notching her 1,000th career kill. However, this accomplishment was mostly overshadowed by the loss.

“She’s been a great addition to our team this year, she brings a lot of ball control and adds a lot of energy,” Matthews said of Bracken. “It’s been really fun having her.”

The Blue Hens now fall to a 3-7 record in the CAA and an overall 9-13 record for the season. The upcoming schedule does not get much easier, as they are encountering four straight away games before returning to the Big Bob on Friday, Nov. 9 against Towson.

The team hopes that they can go on a run for these next few games in order to prepare for the CAA tournament that starts on Thursday, Nov. 15.