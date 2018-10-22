Delaware volleyball sweeps William and Mary in breast cancer awareness game



Junior Cailey Bracken goes up for a kill..

BY

Senior Reporter



Delaware volleyball hit the court outfitted in pink warm-up t-shirts and socks for their breast cancer awareness game Friday night at the Bob.

Delaware bested William and Mary 25-19, 25-20 and 25-18 in an emotive 3-0 sweep. Delaware’s hitters played aggressively, accumulating 48 kills on the night, dwarfing William and Mary’s. The front lines for both teams compiled an impressive collection of blocks, accruing nine on the night. The Blue Hens exhibited a poised control during the game and although the sets were back-and-forth, they handled the Tribe with ease.

This Delaware team was having a blast Friday night. Their raucous bench erupted with every positive play and applauded for teammates. After every point, they huddled either to congratulate each other on a play or to encourage post-falter. Delaware’s emotion was contagious, and the home crowd caught a case; it provided for a rambunctious environment as the Blue Hens rode that energy to a sweep victory.

Junior Maria Bellinger smiled as she rose for a kill in the closing period. The outside hitter had a lot of reasons to smile on the night — she finished with a team high 15 kills, including 10 digs and two blocks.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Bellinger said. “We always play better when we’re having fun, that’s the best way to play.”

Smiles persisted as a common theme during the win. As points piled on during a set, the energy rose to finish off the period.

“That’s one of the things we’ve been talking about, they play much better when they play with emotion and enjoy the game,” Head Coach Sara Matthews said following the game. “We’ve realized that about our team so they’ve been really working on that in practice, it’s been carrying over to our games and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Several individual Blue Hens contributed to a cohesive team effort. Junior Cailey Bracken applied pressure and stayed active throughout the game; she racked up 27 attempts in an aggressive effort and converted nine into kills, while also adding eight digs.

Senior Brooke Robertson and sophomore Julia Hayes combined for four blocks on the night, acting as a pair of 6’1” skyscrapers while solidifying Delaware’s front line.

Junior Bailey Pearlman was also key; she soared for spikes and added 10 kills onto the effort.

Sophomore Maddie Judge exuded the essence of Delaware’s morale Friday night. She exclaimed, “It doesn’t matter!” when returning to the huddle after one of her teammates spiked a ball over the boundary. The libero high-fived and danced in celebration with her team throughout the match.

They improved to 3-6 following their win against William and Mary. Delaware currently sits on the outside, looking in, of the CAA playoff picture.