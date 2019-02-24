Delaware women’s lacrosse falls to Rutgers in overtime loss



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Delaware’s Kendra Schweizer battles for the draw control in the Blue Hens’ matchup against Rutgers.

An empty second half doomed the Blue Hens women’s lacrosse team in a battle against Big Ten foe Rutgers. After leading the Scarlet Knights 11-6 at halftime, Delaware didn’t find the back of the net the rest of the game, allowing Rutgers to score seven straight goals in the second half and overtime to take the 12-11 win.

Rutgers started the game with a goal in the first minute. The Blue Hens responded three minutes later to even the score at 1-1. Rutgers countered 40 seconds later. Delaware scored the next two goals to take a 3-2 lead. Rutgers scored the next three, and then Delaware’s offense exploded, scoring the next five goals, followed by three more in between another Rutgers goal.

Rutgers then took command, scoring the last seven goals of the game, including a shot with 45 seconds to go to tie the game at 11 and send it to overtime. The game-winning goal came with 1:31 left in overtime for Rutgers.

Christine Long led Delaware with five goals, while Sydney Rausa was right behind her with four. Claire D’Antonio scored two of her own.

Allison Ferrara paced Rutgers with four goals while Taralyn Naslonski had three, adding four assists.

“For us, we’re still creating our identity as a team,” Delaware Head Coach Kateri Linville said. “And, we’ve shown a pattern positively of coming out in the first half, we need to continue to work to be able to be a 60 minute team and put a complete game together. At the end of the day, it was two quality opponents that were pretty even, in different regards, a couple of places we just need to get better in our execution and our time and movement together as a unit.”

Long and Rausa scored all but two of the 11 Delaware goals.

“For us, we’re trying to find our identity,” said Linville. “Who can step up, who can be consistent threats, and the more consistency we build with top players, the more we can distribute to other players too. There’s no doubt in order to win we need more than two people producing offensively for us, so that’s part of our challenge to keep getting better.”

Delaware will take a short ride to Philadelphia for a 3 p.m. matinee against La Salle on Tuesday.