Delawareans honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Wilmington vigil

On Sunday night, more than 100 people gathered outside the New Castle County Courthouse in Wilmington to honor the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Just days before her death, Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter, and it was this statement that was the primary focus of speakers at the vigil: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Ginsburg’s passing left many wondering how quickly Republicans would look to replace her, specifically questioning whether they would act before or after the upcoming election. They did not have to wait long: hours after Ginsburg’s death, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged that the Senate would vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace the Supreme Court justice.

At the vigil, U.S. Senator Chris Coons pointed out the hypocrisy of filling Ginsburg’s seat after Republicans prevented former President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland from moving forward during an election year and called for her dying wish to be honored.

“Rather than a rushed, partisan process — which I fear is what we’ll see in the next few weeks, hypocritically given the position in 2016 … we should honor RBG,” Coons said. “Because as someone who knew … and fought for our constitution and justice in this nation, she knew that a rushed and partisan political process would disrespect not just her life’s work, but would divide our country.”

The vacancy gives President Trump and Senate Republicans an opportunity to further solidify the conservative majority on the court, which could have profound consequences for a multitude of issues, a few of which U.S. Senator Tom Carper mentioned in his speech at the vigil.

“The Affordable Care Act goes before the Supreme Court … What’s at risk?” Carper asked. “Tens of millions of people who have healthcare could lose it. What’s at risk? About 150 million who had pre-existing conditions may lose their healthcare because of that. What’s at risk? The right of women to choose their own healthcare. What’s at risk? The right of workers to organize. And not many people realize this — if you look back at the most important environmental decisions of the last 10, 20 years, she was the fifth vote … that said that the EPA had the right, the power to limit the emissions of carbon dioxide.”

Vigil organizer and activist Coby Owens echoed Carper’s sentiments.

“We must continue to mobilize, continue to organize and continue to move forward, because right now what’s on the line is people’s basic human rights,” Owens said. “It’s our right to reproductive justice, it’s immigrant rights, it’s our right to vote, so the fight is going to start very soon, and we must all be aware of it.”

Despite the major challenges looming ahead, many of the vigil speakers still chose to focus on Ginsburg’s life rather than the consequences of her passing. State Representative Melissa “Mimi” Minor-Brown encouraged those in attendance not to mourn, but to celebrate Ginsburg’s achievements.

“[She was] a tiny but fierce leader, a just leader, who fought and fought and fought for gender equality in this country,” Minor-Brown said. “She fought for women to be placed on the same playing field as men. A woman who spoke so openly about the importance of diversity in the workplace — but not just in the workplace — but diversity in leadership.”

The vigil was organized by the ACLU of Delaware, the Delaware Democratic Party, the Delaware Democratic Black Caucus and the Delaware Public Employees Council 81 AFSCME.