Delaware’s first Kung Fu Tea opens on Main Street

In April 2021, Main Street gained another bubble tea shop, Kung Fu Tea.

Courtesy of Kung Fu Tea University of Delaware

BY

Contributing Reporter

Thuan Nguyen, owner of the East Main Street Kung Fu Tea location, said he opened the bubble tea shop because it was a “beautiful location” where many students walking by can grab a quick drink on their way to class or home.

“I like to talk to the customers whenever I hand out drinks to them,” Nguyen said. “Many of them have told me how they’ve always wished for Kung Fu Tea to be closer to UD, since the nearest ones are in New Jersey and Philadelphia, but they love that we’ve finally opened and are right on Main Street.”

Kung Fu Tea had its soft opening on April 5. A week later, they had their grand opening where they offered a buy one get one free sale all day.

“We wanted to open a lot earlier, actually,” Nguyen said. “But with COVID and the change in regulations, a lot of things had gotten delayed. Not only that, but this is the first Kung Fu Tea in Delaware. We are mainly in New Jersey and Philly, so that also made things a little bit difficult.”

Aside from their classic milk tea, which has 10 flavors, Kung Fu Tea sells many other types of drinks. These include teas with a salty milk cap on top, ice slushies, lactaid free milk teas with “wow” bubbles, fruit punches, yogurt drinks, espresso drinks and seasonal drinks that change throughout the year.

Nguyen added that there are a variety of toppings that customers can choose to add into their drinks. These include tapioca balls, which are the most popular, as well as pudding, nata jelly, red bean, coffee, herbal jelly, grape popping bubbles, aloe jelly and mango popping bubbles.

“One other thing we’ve been working on at Kung Fu is food,” Nguyen said. “Right now, we have a few items on our menu, including Banh Mi, an authentic Vietnamese sandwich dish. However, I’ve been experimenting with Onigiri a little bit, which is a Japanese rice ball dish, and I’ve been trying to make sure the amount of rice, meat, and other condiments in the recipe has been perfected.”

While Nguyen went to Rowan University to study law and justice, he ended up pursuing business later on when he attended graduate school.

“I’ve always had a dream of opening my own bubble tea shop,” Nguyen said. “Growing up, I used to always hang out in bubble tea places, especially because my uncle-in-law owns so many of them. One of my partners owns 10 Kung Fu Teas in the Philly and New Jersey area, so it was easy to connect with him to open this shop.”

While finding business partners was an easy task for Nguyen, the pandemic made the procedure a little difficult in terms of establishing and opening the business. Regardless, Kung Fu Tea is taking precautions to ensure that everyone is safe.

“You can see at the store that we do require all customers and employees to wear masks inside,” Nguyen said. “We also have these glass barriers up around the checkout area for additional precaution. As far as sanitation goes, everything in the kitchen is constantly being wiped down, and all of our employees are designated a little area in the kitchen that we require them to sanitize constantly. We always enforce washing hands regularly for our employees as well.”

As a fan of bubble tea himself, Nguyen believes that Kung Fu Tea opened at the perfect time, as the weather outside gets warmer each and every day.

“I grew up drinking bubble tea and hanging out in bubble tea shops,” Nguyen said. “It’s the perfect spring or summer time drink and it’s super refreshing.”