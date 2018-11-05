Delaware’s men’s soccer season comes to an end with CAA tournament loss against William and Mary



No. 22 Ryan Mertz, who got one goal for the Blue Hens on Saturday, looks to get the ball around the Tribe.

BY

Senior Reporter

The Blue Hens’ season came to an end with a 3-2 loss against William & Mary.

Although the Blue Hens lost, they had control of the ball for the majority of the game, with 11 shots compared to William & Mary’s five. Delaware also had more shots on goal, with six compared to the Tribe’s four, and more corners with five compared to zero from William & Mary.

Delaware couldn’t find a way to capitalize on the opportunities handed to them. While the Blue Hens couldn’t get the job done, William & Mary executed with their counter-attacks.

The Tribe scored on two counter-attacks in the first half, one by Julian Ngoh in the 18th minute and the other by Reeves Trott in the 29th minute — who went on to score another in the 54th.

William & Mary’s aggressive counter-attacking game plan was shown by the seven offside calls they had.

“It wasn’t our best first half performance,” Head Coach Ian Hennessy said. “Maybe the occasion, the moment, made us a little bit grittier. Besides the two shots on goal I thought we were ok.”

A silver lining to the Blue Hen loss was that junior midfielder Nathan Edmunds and sophomore midfielder Ryan Mertz both scored their first goals of the season on Saturday.

The stadium was filled with an intense playoff atmosphere, with the crowd into every pass, shot and save. The intensity on the field could be seen through the physical play from the players — the game had over 20 fouls.

“It’s great, it’s different,” Hennessy said about the playoff atmosphere. “We know that moments change games and goals currently change games. For us I don’t think we had those moments and maybe when we look back we could do things a little bit better.”

The team finished the season with a 5-11-1 record.