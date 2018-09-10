Delaware’s Pat Kehoe settles into role as starting quarterback



No. 12 Pat Kehoe set to take the snap in his first game of the season as well as starting quarterback for the Blue Hens.

Delaware football has completed two games of their 11-game season, opening with a close loss against Rhode Island and then shutting out Lafayette Saturday. In both the loss and the win, a constant key player has been first-year starting quarterback, Pat Kehoe.

As a redshirt junior, Kehoe made an appearance in only one game last season. Now he has not only earned the starting quarterback role, but was also recently named one of the team’s captains.

To take the quarterback spot, Kehoe beat out senior Boston College transfer, Darius Wade and second-year teammate J.P. Caruso, who started as quarterback in six of last season’s games.

“The most specific thing with Pat was his consistency,” Head Coach Danny Rocco said on the decision to make Kehoe the starter. “For me it was no one moment or no one day, but it was more the body of work so I feel comfortable with it.”

Despite the team’s loss in their first game of the season, Kehoe proved steady and composed, going 12-for-22 passing for 202 yards. He also recorded two touchdown passes, one to Charles Scarff for 28 yards and the other an 11 yard fade to Joe Walker.

“The person didn’t change, he was kind of just the same Pat,” Scarff said. “He really has everything under control. When things are going good, when things are going bad, he’s the same person. He can just sit and kind of handle everything you throw at him. He was poised the whole night. As the game went on he got more comfortable.”

The quarterback had an even more impressive showing against Lafayette, where he finished 18-of-28 for 279 yards with three touchdowns.

Kehoe said the process to earning starting quarterback began in January during winter session in the weight room along with throwing with the receivers a few times a week to start gaining those relationships.

The quarterback position has been a question mark among Delaware football for the past few seasons. Now at wide receiver, Joe Walker started the first five games at quarterback last year and the majority of the previous two seasons. Caruso took the lead for the last six games last season, and Wade took the most touches behind center at the 2018 spring game.



Kehoe delivers a pass in Delaware's season opening loss to Rhode Island.

Through it all, Kehoe was always in the mix, but may have come as a surprise when named the starter. With his consistent play these first two games, any surprise may start to dwindle.

“Darius had some really good days, but he had some down days and I’d say with J.P. maybe the same thing,” Rocco said. “Pat was just kind of really steady throughout the entire summer and camp and I think over the summer he really gained a lot of respect from his teammates.”

Delaware’s third consecutive home game of the season will take place this Saturday and Kehoe will be set and ready to take the snap once again.

“I definitely feel like there’s more weight on my shoulders, that just comes with the position,” Kehoe said. “But it’s what I’ve wanted to do so I’m just really happy to be here.”