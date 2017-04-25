Department of Medical Laboratory Sciences awards first Ph.D.



Courtsey of Brad Schultz

Eddie Marks recieved his Ph.D in Medical Labratory Sciences, the first recipient in the university’s history.

BY

STAFF REPORTER

Eddie Marks is the first Ph.D. recipient within the university’s Department of Medical Sciences. Having already completed a master’s degree in business and biotechnology, Marks completed his Ph.D. in medical sciences this semester, cementing his position as the first recipient of the degree in the department’s history.

Marks received his bachelor’s degree in microbial biotechnology from Rutgers University, and studied uses for microorganisms in developing drugs and chemicals. When it came time to look at graduate programs, Marks was already somewhat familiar with the University of Delaware’s academic strength, as his sister and many of his friends had attended the university for their undergraduate degrees.

Marks had not initially planning on pursuing a Ph.D. when he first came to the university. While pursuing his master’s degree in business, Marks was introduced to the Department of Medical Laboratory Sciences after meeting his future adviser, as well as the chief scientific officer of the program, who both convinced him that he would be successful within the department.

What differentiates the Department of Medical Laboratory Science from similar ones is its interdisciplinary nature, Marks said. In his view, instead of just focusing only on things one would do in hospital, students within this project are working on research varying from gene editing to breast cancer and epidemiology.

Because of the interdisciplinary nature of this program, student often work with a variety of organizations, such as Christiana Hospital, the Department of Materials Science and Engineering and various other university programs. Marks himself is interested in the field of cardiology and his research focused on using adult bone marrow stem cells to treat heart attacks.

In the future he plans on pursuing a career in industry as opposed to academia. Marks said he was appreciative of the department’s openness to his goals, stating that some programs elsewhere often push students to academia and are somewhat dismissive of those interested in industry work. Marks hopes to work in the biotech industry, focusing on the fields of cardiology and regenerative medicines.

Asked what advice he had for undergraduate-level students interested in similar programs, Marks responded, “Firstly don’t be nervous about it — programs like this, when they interview you, [they] don’t expect that you know everything.”

Marks encourages students to reach out to potential advisors to find out more about programs that interest them and to approach professors about research opportunities.

“I know that a lot of professors here are really excited about having students in their labs, so if you can get that you really get a feel for what kind of research is being done in a lab, and may even be able to start your Ph.D. research,” he said.