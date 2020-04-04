Despite being held virtually, UDance is proud of raising $1.7 million



In its first year, the UDance Dance Marathon happened in the Trabant multipurpose rooms. In following years it happened in the Bob Carpenter Center. This year, it happened online.

A 12-hour philanthropic dance marathon had been the pinnacle of UDance fundraising efforts since its inception in 2007. Concerns about coronavirus led the university to cancel this year’s event. However, the organization still raised $1,700,117.32.

The money UDance raised will support the B+ Foundation, an organization dedicated to fighting childhood cancer. UDance is the largest philanthropic organization at the university.

The B+ Foundation designates every kid battling cancer or having survived it a “hero.” These B+ “heroes” often make appearances at B+ events, including UDance. Before the UDance event, B+ Heroes are paired with registered student organizations, Greek chapters, athletic teams and residence halls. These partnerships allow university students to provide direct emotional support for the B+ Heroes.

Freshman and Delaware native Chase Dunlap knew that he wanted to get involved with UDance years before he came to the university. In October, he took on the role of UDance Engagement Coordinator for his residence hall. He helped run events throughout the year to encourage involvement and reach out to others in his residence hall to promote UDance.

“I think [UDance] is one of the most selfless groups that we have at the university,” Dunlap said. “When you join something like UDance, you’re joining something that’s bigger than yourself, and I think all of that and just being able to know that you’re making an impact on the lives of many is something, that’s very enticing to be a part of.”

While the university canceled the official UDance event, fundraising efforts continued through social media platforms and the emphasis on March 22 as the culmination of these efforts remained.

Dunlap and many others who fundraised through social media used virtual “punch cards” to allow those active on social media to donate a specific amount through Venmo, a mobile payment service.

Throughout the day of March 22, during which the dance marathon was supposed to be held, UDance touted a “virtual experience” through its Instagram page. This “virtual experience” included sharing the stories of B+ Heroes, livestreaming entertainers who would have performed at the event and flash fundraising. UDance was also promoted through Facebook and Twitch, a live streaming service.

Co-executive director Paige Boyadjis stated that the “virtual experience” offered by social media enabled those involved with UDance to make the “best parts of UDance” happen.

“We really tried to take advantage of what we had available to us, which was our social media platforms and using that to get the word out to still make it a 12-hour experience for everyone in our community,” Boyadjis said.

Online fundraising continued throughout the day.

“I think that doing it on social media is pretty undervalued and pretty underrated because I think that although you might only be making 20 or so dollars in a day, hundreds of people are seeing those punch cards and are seeing your posts on social media,” Dunlap said. “Although they may not be donating, it’s still making them think and it’s still raising awareness for this amazing cause.”

From 2007 to 2019, the amount UDance raised has increased. In 2007, UDance raised $8,000, whereas in 2019, the organization broke its own record for the 13th consecutive time and raised $2,252,081.70. The $1,700,117.32 raised by UDance 2020 closely mirrors the $1,702,667.81 raised in 2016, a year in which the event was held under normal conditions.

Although UDance did not occur in the Bob Carpenter Center this year, its ability to continue through social media allowed it to meet success similar to years past. Neither Dunlap nor Co-Executive Directors Allison Worms and Paige Boyadjis were surprised by this year’s total of $1.7 million.

“1.7 million dollars is incredible and I was really proud to be a part of that figure,” Dunlap said. “Although it was a slight decrease from what was raised last year, I think we should all be really proud of ourselves and the amount of work and effort we put in.”

Worms and Boyadjis also expressed pride in their community.

“Right now is an unprecedented time in everyone’s lives and we couldn’t be prouder that $1.7 million are going to go to families that need the money more than ever,” Worms said. “I knew our board could do it and I knew our community could band together and do it.”

In 2009, UDance partnered with the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, which honors the legacy of Andrew McDonough. McDonough battled childhood cancer and passed away in 2007 at age 14. His blood type, B+, was a motto to “be positive” throughout his fight.

Today, the B+ Foundation provides assistance to families with children with cancer, funds research to find cures and new treatments for childhood cancers and works to increase awareness about childhood cancer.

“Although the dance was cancelled, the fight against childhood cancer isn’t, and it goes on every single day,” Dunlap said.

