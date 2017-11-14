Despite tensions between the university and city, many remain optimistic



The crosswalk at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and the Green will soon host a traffic light, resulting from a joint-contribution between the City of Newark and the university..

The City of Newark is polarized. As the university has grown in recent years, it has brought development and opportunity to the city, but many residents see this growth as problematic.

According to Jerry Clifton, City of Newark District 2 Council Member, the issue of housing is a large concern for residents. In the past, students resided in houses surrounding campus, but development groups saw a niche for luxury student housing closer to Main Street. Clifton recognizes that although students moving into newer apartments is a positive thing, many residents are also interested in living on Main Street, and are being pushed out of the area.

“The downside is that we have very few year-round residents, be they owners or tenants, that are living in the Main Street area, and we’d like to maybe incentivize builders and people to live on Main Street,” Clifton said.

As the numbers of students continue to climb each year, the university and town have been forced to adapt. The university continues to build new dorms every few years to replace the older ones it tears down, with the most recent new development being the South Academy Street residence hall.

But according to Chris Hamilton, City of Newark District 4 council member, the core concern continues to be the limited space available to accommodate both students and Newark residents, which places more pressure on the local neighborhoods and inflates housing prices.

According to Clifton, Main Street only really thrives during the fall and spring semesters, leaving businesses to decline when students return home for breaks. And because a large portion of Main Street has become places for student housing, business owners, employees and residents must drive into downtown Newark to get to work, creating traffic and feelings of overcrowdedness.

Jimmy Flynn, a graduate of the university in 1954 who coached both track and field and football at the university, has lived in the community ever since he returned to Newark in 1951. He has seen the university grow from an institution with less than 2,000 students to the huge, international center of education it is now.

“It’s a whole different world,” Flynn said. “Newark was just a little town. What they’re doing there at the new center [STAR Campus] across from the stadium is bigger than the whole university when I was attending.”

Science, Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) Campus, is the university’s newest project. From South College Avenue, STAR Tower can be seen standing tall above the other new buildings, and will house classrooms and labs, as long as businesses.

“In 10-15 years, they’re going to have as much office space as the entire downtown Wilmington office space area,” Hamilton said. “State representatives know it, and they’re planning for it. Everybody wants this to happen.”

This creation, while it hopes to bring countless jobs and opportunities to the university, comes at a cost to the city. Because STAR Campus is expected to become a center of learning and commerce, Hamilton is worried about what this will mean for businesses on Main Street.

He believes that with the introduction of restaurants on STAR Campus, the City Council needs to plan for the future accordingly. While he recognizes the good that STAR Campus will bring to Newark, he is also looking forward to bringing even more opportunities to continue to build up the city and provide spaces for recent graduates to thrive.

According to council members, the university has recently been attentive to these amenities, like the construction of a pedestrian and biking bridge that the university contributed funds to. The university also agreed to help install a traffic light on Delaware Avenue by the Green that would have originally cost the residents of Newark $100,000 to build, according to Hamilton.

With the introduction of Dennis Assanis as the 28th President of the university, Council and community members alike feel as though there has been increased cooperation between the city and the university, working to repair the conflict between the two.

“I think the relationship with the university is probably better today than it has been in the past, and we applaud the fact that we are working better together,” Clifton said.

Hamilton, Assanis’ neighbor, took note of the new president’s effort to be a part of the community.

“I had one question for him at the New Castle County Alumni meeting,” Hamilton said. “‘Are you going to hand out Halloween candy next year?’ They actually handed out Halloween candy. For him to have remembered that, it was no small thing. I think people were absolutely surprised that happened, and word spread fast. And the people in my neighborhood have been speaking highly of the fact that Assanis is trying to be more a part of the community.”

For Flynn, who can remember when Newark Deli & Bagel was a family-owned pharmacy and Grottos was a movie theater, was once a business owner on Main Street himself in the 1980s. And despite Newark’s growth, he maintains that this sense of community, while changed, still exists.

Kathy Nguyen, who moved to Newark from California, once found the community to be less progressive than her home on the West Coast, but as her family grew, she became more involved with the community. Since moving here in 2001, Nguyen has also witnessed great growth in the city, and has made Newark her permanent home.

“I think 80% of what’s here now is not what I saw back then,” Nguyen said. “As a runner, I love the fact that the city has invested in the trails, all the way into Creek Road. I think it actually has enhanced the city as a whole, not just Main Street. I see a lot more interaction with the city, as far as officials and families coming out.”

While residents like Nguyen and Flynn praise the community for being inclusive and stimulating, Hamilton sees more of a division among his constituents. He pinpointed one part of the population as being happy with the continued growth, while others that live in areas near student rentals as well as members of the community that have followed the conflict between the university and city are perturbed.

For both Clifton and Hamilton, the solution lies in better communication between the university and the city. Hamilton suggests a public meeting between the university’s administration and the City Council to be held quarterly to improve the communication between the two.

“Very few people want the university to go away, and it won’t go away,” Hamilton said. “And the city’s not going away, so we have to find a balance and accentuate the positives and work on mitigating the issues that we have. And I think that’s possible. In the new administration, that’s possible.”