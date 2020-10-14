“Dick Johnson is Dead” accepts the inevitability of death while affirming the desire to live life unbound by it



Courtesy of Variety.com/THE REVIEW

“Dick Johnson is Dead” is a moving portrait of an aging father and the inevitability of the end.

BY

Managing Mosaic Editor

Ah, Halloween.

The spooky, candy-laden holiday offers a chance to celebrate all things unsettling and frightworthy through all manner of rituals and traditions. But more than that, it represents an overwhelmingly human fascination with death, the afterlife and the boundaries between them.

As such, whenever October rolls around each year and the leaves begin to fall, I find myself thinking about death, mortality and loved ones.

Perhaps it’s fitting that “Dick Johnson is Dead,” — the newest film by documentarian Kirsten Johnson that explores the simultaneously delicate and brutal process of mortality and aging — has been released just as I began to feel a chill in the air.

Like her 2016 documentary, “Cameraperson,” which took a similarly introspective look at Johnson’s own career and feelings, “Dick Johnson is Dead” is a breathtakingly personal work that turns the camera on her father, the titular C. Richard Johnson.

Dick Johnson, an eighty-six year old psychiatrist who’s been living on his own for several years since his late wife’s death, is getting older. He knows it and his children certainly know it, as they’ve been informed by secretaries, clients, friends and family as to the extent of their father’s gradually worsening memory loss.

If the knowledge that a loved one will inevitably leave this earth is a unifying fear, the agonizing process of watching them slowly evaporate before your eyes is surely more devastating.

Johnson and her family already experienced this once before with her mother, who passed away after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. In one of the film’s most heartbreaking sequences, Johnson plays a recording of her talking with her mother at some point after her diagnosis, where she only remembers phrases and names that prove too difficult to connect with what she’s seeing. This video, as Johnson somberly confesses, is the only video she has of her mother in her later years.

Dick and his children experienced the “death” of his wife even before her final death and the film makes clear his abject fear at the thought of the same thing happening to him. Yet Johnson’s careful eye and Dick’s amiability and gallows humor never keep the documentary too emotionally burdensome to watch.

Despite the objective sadness of inevitability of Dick’s fate, there’s a strongly life-affirming quality to the way Johnson captures the emotions the subject matter brings.

Conversations between father and daughter or little jokes shared between the two are regularly interrupted by grand, gorgeously rendered depictions of Dick entering the gates of Heaven, enjoying his favorite dessert of chocolate cake and being spun around by dancers wearing oversized cutouts of he and his wife’s faces when they first met. Background singers sing “In Excelsis Deo,” glittering confetti flies through the air and movements are reduced to slow motion. In a truly resplendent display of happiness, Johnson makes clear that the end of this story need not necessarily be a sad one.

But it is, of course, still scary to think about.

When the film isn’t showing Dick’s gradual winding down of living on his own terms (he moves into his daughter’s New York apartment and officially retires from his practice) or fanciful visions of a heavenly celebration, it’s killing Dick Johnson. Not Dick Johnson himself, but stunt doubles posing as Dick Johnson.

With a team of special effects and stunt specialists, Johnson shows her father dying in a variety of ways: struck by a falling air conditioner, falling down a flight of stairs, cut open by a steel beam or hit by a car.

Everyone is in on it, from the director to the audience to the (make-believe) deceased himself. But as the stunts get more and more elaborate, it takes on a certain sense of discomfort. Around the midpoint of the film, when Dick gets done bleeding out through a thin tube hidden in his sweater, he confesses that it hurt him to stand there and die, even knowing it wasn’t actually happening. Johnson and the crew comfort her father — one of the extras rests a hand on his shoulder to steady him. With a degree of concern palpable in her voice, Johnson says “I think we gotta stop.”

Johnson knows thinking about death is uncomfortable. When we consider the death of a loved one, especially one that appears to be approaching sooner rather than later, is it admitting to ourselves that they’ve already died? Much like her mother, who Dick confesses was lost to him long before her final death, Johnson observes a shift in the way she considers her father.

Toward the end of “Dick Johnson is Dead,” Johnson organizes a fake funeral for her father before his big move to the city. In attendance are dozens of friends, past patients and family members willing to buy into this elaborate game. The service is as realistic as any memorial could be; Dick is honored by anecdotes and memories offered by those who knew him in life.

The eulogy is given by his best friend, Ray, who recounts a promise he made to blast his hunting horn to a song called “Going Away” should Dick pass first. It’s a moment of levity; the horn is hopelessly off-key and deafens the congregation. But by the end of the song, Ray is sobbing. Even after Dick enters the room to a standing ovation, Ray retreats to the corner of the sanctuary with eyes red and teary.

Death becomes real if we think of it enough. Death becomes real when we don’t.

There is a sadness and fear rooted in the heart of “Dick Johnson is Dead,” itself an unyielding and intimate look at the relationship between father and daughter to death and its inevitability. In the final scene of the movie, Johnson is in a closet recording a piece of narration, saying “all I can say is, Dick Johnson is dead. And all I want to say is, long live Dick Johnson.” She opens the door to her father beaming at her and death becomes a little less real for the time being.

“Dick Johnson is Dead” is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.