Distance and time shifts: Impact on international students and their classes

The university’s international students who managed to get back home now face issues of time zones and distance, impacting their ability to complete coursework and take online classes.

Online classes are mostly done through prerecorded content on Canvas and Zoom, a remote conferencing service run by a company in San Jose, California.

Zoom became popular amid the coronavirus pandemic because of its perceived easy-to-use interface and its ability to accommodate large numbers of people. Zoom was popular with several large corporations in the past, but has become the go-to organ of communication for most university classes and functions.

Eva López Lumbreras, a senior biochemistry major from Madrid, said she has been able to keep up with the workload because most of her classes are in the morning. Spain is six hours ahead of Newark, but she believes the time shift is still manageable.

López Lumbreras agrees that Zoom is very easy to use even though she does not know all of its functionalities. However, she said the main problems with taking classes online are her science labs and her senior thesis, which is due in about a month.

“I have some data, but the rest of it will be completed with papers and other materials,” López Lumbreras said. “We just have to work with what we have.”

According to López Lumbreras, the professor for her lab class is trying to figure out how to resume teaching the class despite not having access to the labs or the scientific equipment.

“He said we’re just going to complement what we’re missing from class, like showing us videos and not doing [the labs] himself,” López Lumbreras said.

López Lumbreras said she returned to Spain easily because her mother works for an airline and she “was able to make a decision very fast.” Even though this semester has been chaotic, she is optimistic that she will still graduate on time. She also said she wishes the university’s support was more personalized to individual students.

“I guess more addressed to [undergraduate] versus graduate students, or perhaps what options we had according to our visa type,” López Lumbreras said. “Not all of us have the same criteria and possibilities.”

Other students have additional problems apart from not being able to complete labs.

Karin Kuwayama, a sophomore fashion merchandising major from Tokyo, said she found the time shift to be “inconvenient” because Japan is 13 hours ahead of Newark .

“It’s difficult because I have to convert all my assignments, exams and other stuff [to Japan time],” Kuwayama said. “Since I didn’t want to take classes at night, I already emailed all my professors and asked them to record the Zoom sessions or something.”

Kuwayama said that all of her classes are before noon EST, meaning that if she were to take classes at the normal time, she would be attending lectures after 11 p.m. in Tokyo. All of her professors “were nice and understanding” and agreed to record the Zoom lectures and post them on Canvas, she continued.

“I just got used to Japan time again and I already missed one of my assignments because I didn’t think about the time,” Kuwayama said.

Kuwayama said she was able to return home “four or five days” after the university announced its closure for the remainder of the semester.

“I wasn’t planning to go back to Japan because I was afraid that the U.S. would ban airplanes from Japan,” Kuwayama said.

Kuwayama relayed a story about her friend from Korea. The Korean student emailed her professors, but one “didn’t care about time differences or something.” The friend now has to wake up at 4 a.m. local time in order to attend the lectures. This is a class in which attendance is mandatory, so it cannot be pre-recorded.

Kuwayama said that although she is able to keep up with the work, it is hard to talk to her professors and classmates. She also said that she has a group project due at the end of the semester and is currently unsure about the logistics for that.

“Zoom is helpful, but the thing is that if I have a question, even if I send an email, [my professors] can’t respond on time,” Kuwayama said. “I’d have to get up at 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. [Japan time] to have a group chat or something.”

Scott Stevens, an associate professor of education and the director of the English Language Institute (ELI), said that the ELI is trying its best to support the students during these difficult times.

“We serve about 2,000 students a year from all over the world, and about half of them plan to matriculate to other programs after [UD],” Stevens said.

According to Stevens, the ELI is an organization on campus that offers “special English-language programs and courses” for international students. In addition to its courses it offers a diverse range of cultural activities such as meditation, seminars and cooking.

“For most of our students we have short-term eight-week sessions,” Stevens said. “We were about halfway through when we needed to switch to a synchronous remote learning platform.”

Stevens said the ELI uses a combination of Zoom and Canvas in order to stay in contact with its students. Many were not able to leave Delaware; “maybe 10%” were able to return to their home countries, according to Stevens.

Since many students cannot return home, Stevens said the ELI is trying to keep in contact with its students as much as possible.

“You find that when your family is 15,000 km away, you need some form of human connection,” Stevens said.

Stevens said that doing everything virtual has been a challenge, but he feels fortunate that the team was able to take care of the logistics quickly. The ELI faculty started preparing a week before the university officially closed due to the pandemic, he continued.

The ELI faculty had less time to prepare everything as most other professors got at least two weeks due to the extended spring break. Even with the added challenge of making everything virtual, Stevens said he felt “amazed at how creative the faculty was.”

“We did have one class before we knew UD would close so we made a training session for Zoom,” Stevens said. “Fortunately many of our students are tech-adept.”

The ELI also gave international students instructions for downloading and using Zoom as well as prevalent contact information on its website.

Stevens said that the only major problems with virtual classes tend to be bandwidth issues. Sometimes students need to log onto Zoom with their smartphones, which is “less than ideal.” However, if a student lives in China, they would need a virtual private network (VPN) to access Zoom and Canvas because of China’s Great Firewall, he went on to say.

“Zoom isn’t blocked in China, but it’s not supported either,” Stevens said. “That’s why the students need a VPN, but I don’t know how many do.”

Stevens said that the team is six weeks into the current program. The next program is set to begin on May 4 and will likely be all virtual. Half of the students could end up back in their home countries. Stevens said that if it comes to that, the ELI may have to offer two different sessions, one for students in the states and one for the students overseas in countries like China and Saudi Arabia.

“I really admire the resiliency of our own students,” Stevens said. “Imagine you’re in the middle of a pandemic, your family is halfway around the world and you don’t know how they’re doing. That’s possibly going to be a panic-stricken, depression-filled experience.”