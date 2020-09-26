Documenting “Documented”: Turning the Library and Museums introduction virtual

​

For incoming students, especially those off-campus, what is already a leap into the educational unknown has become even more unpredictable as their first introductions to the university’s services and amenities are experienced through a screen. The university’s Library and Museums are no exceptions.

That’s where Lauren Wallis, a four-and-a-half-year veteran of the university’s Library and First Year Experience and Student Success Librarian, comes in. Wallis knew that regardless of whether the fall semester would be completely in-person or online, Library and Museum access would be limited.

With this in mind, she worked with representatives from various library departments and devoted a majority of the summer towards transferring the standard introduction of Library and Museums into a virtual format.

The final product? “Documented: A Virtual Introduction to the Library and Museums,” available to freshmen in this semester’s UNIV101 classes.

“This year, it’s all of the same pieces minus the in-person components, which would have originally included a tour of museum and library spaces,” Wallis said. “We’ve tried to include the same aspects of interaction and connections with staff and the program that we would have in the past.”

“Documented: A Virtual Introduction to the Library and Museums” is based off of this year’s common reader, “Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen” by Jose Antonio Vargas.

“It’s a broad level introduction to resources and services available through the library and museums,” Wallis said.

Despite its digital nature, the introduction functions as a cross between a tour and exhibit comprising three collections: Special Collections, the Film and Video Collection and Museums.

“It’s a tour in the sense that, you know, students go through our different kinds of different departments and different resources available there,” Wallis said. “The exhibit element of it is featuring those three collections.”

Keeping with the memoir’s overarching theme of immigration, “Documented” concurrently emphasizes the availability and value of primary sources within the Library and Museums. Wallis deems primary sources the introduction’s “cornerstone,” and, fittingly, primary sources are a core element. For example, one component of note are oral histories from three women who immigrated to the United States.

“Documented” likewise features highlights from “unique” collections (including materials related to films referenced in “Dear America” and artwork relevant to the theme of immigration), podcasts by Library and Museums personnel and opportunities for participants to research a topic of their choice.

“The research part is kind of framed as how you can use research to understand big, complex social issues, so we kind of play it on how Jose Vargas talks about [how] people don’t understand, just the complexity of immigration,” Wallis said.

The shift online was alleviated by the Library and Museums’ extensive collections of digitized materials.

“That was kind of a constraint of what we were working with, because we weren’t sure when we would be able to get back into the library if we needed to digitize something, so a lot of the museums’ materials are digitized already,” Wallis said.

The digitization of the introduction and the situation that necessitated it demanded special considerations from those involved.

“We talked about … how to balance the representation of the virtual with awareness of physical resources that are available,” Wallis said. “Our first goal was to make it fully accessible to students who wouldn’t step foot on campus at all this semester.”

Wallis explained that the program aims to reduce what she refers to as “library anxiety.” Although the program is completely virtual, it strives to convey the welcoming atmosphere of a physical space.

“Documented” is a highly interactive experience, with participants required to respond to questions, contact a librarian through the Virtual Reference service and create their own materials.

“The last part is we actually have students create a digital piece themselves, and it can be about what they did in the program, or about the issue they researched,” Wallis said. “That last piece is one of my favorites because I think students often don’t see the library as representing them.”

All in all, Wallis hopes that freshmen will take away a “holistic understanding of the resources and services that are available at the Library and Museums” and “some time to reflect on the book and the themes.”

“It was a big undertaking, but I’m really, really happy with how it turned out,” Wallis said.

A link to a sample of the program, courtesy of the Library and Museums.