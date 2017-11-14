Dominating defensive performance keeps Hens’ playoff hopes alive



Olivia Smith/THE REVIEW

Quarterback J.P. Caruso (9) and freshman running back Khory Spruill (21) celebrate after Spruill scored a fourth quarter touchdown. He had two rushing touchdowns in Delaware’s win.

In their fifth win over the last six games, the Hens put on an outstanding defensive performance to go along with a late second half scoring surge to soar past the Albany Great Danes in Saturday’s 22-3 victory.

J.P. Caruso, the redshirt junior quarterback, completed seven passes for 51 yards, while junior quarterback Joe Walker ran for 85 yards on 11 carries. Walker, after moving into an all-purpose role as a runner, receiver and passer in recent weeks, continues to influence offensive production.

Delaware held Albany to just 120 total yards and six first downs –– five of which took place during the first quarter drive. The strong defensive performance resulted in the Hens’ ability to stay within striking distance in the first half and motivated a spark in the Hens’ offense later in the game.

“Our team really responded again in the second half which is something we’ve done quite a bit here this year,” Head Coach Danny Rocco said.

Throughout the season, the Hens have proven that they are a second-half team. And this game was no different. The Hens’ defense forced four turnovers –– all of which came in the second half — while the offense scored 19 second half points.

With under three minutes remaining in the first half, the Hens put up a 10-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a Frank Raggo 29-yard field goal. Delaware went into the half tied with Albany 3-3.

“We did go into the locker room with the weight of the world off our back,” Rocco said. “Our team really responded again in the second half, which is something we have done quite a bit this year.”

Delaware received the kickoff in the opening possession of the second half, but failed to capitalize on that possession. Though, a 36-yard field goal by Raggo with 2:28 left in the third did put the Hens ahead.

Freshman running back Khory Spruill was thrown into action after starting junior Kani Kane went down with a shoulder injury early in the second half. Kane did not return to the game.

“As I watch our practice film each week, Khory catches my eye every single day,” Rocco said. “There’s a reason we played him in August. And I told him four weeks ago. I said ‘We’re gonna need you in November.’ As it is, we certainly needed him today.”

Spruill, who entered the game having carried the ball just 22 times this season and just nine times over the last six games, rushed a career-high 86 yards on 20 attempts and scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Early on in the fourth quarter, Spruill ran the ball seven straight times for 34 yards and finished the drive off with a six-yard touchdown to put the Hens up 15-3 with 10:18 left in the fourth. He later had a 1-yard touchdown to extend the lead 22-3 later in the quarter.

“It’s really about being ready when your number is called,” Spruill said. “Kani went down. I wanted to fill in his shoes the right way.”

With the win, the Blue Hens move to 7-3 on the season and 5-2 in the CAA, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Delaware takes on Villanova on Saturday who are just 4-6 on the season and most recently lost to Rhode Island 20-6.

In recent years, the Hens have struggled against the Wildcats losing five straight and 10 of the last 11 meetings. Saturday’s matchup will have even bigger implications as Delaware not only looks for revenge, but also seeks a spot in the FBS playoffs.

“There is nobody on this team who has beaten Villanova, so to say this game wasn’t circled on our schedule from the time Coach Rocco stepped in here since last season ended, I’d be lying to you,” Kern said.