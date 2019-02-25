Driven by passion, the synchronized skating team is heading to Nationals



Courtesy of Sarah Marek

The university’s synchronized skating team will finish out their season at the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championship on March 2.

The women on the 2019 University of Delaware synchronized skating team performed together competitively for the last time this season on March 2. Their entire season so far will be boiled down to the critical three or so minutes for their routine wherein they give their all — for the final time as this team.

Two weeks ago, the team won their 20th title at the Eastern Sectional Championships. On Tuesday, the girls and their two coaches will be travelling to Plymouth, Mich. to compete in the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships (Nationals) and end their season.

They have one routine, set to music from “The Greatest Showman,” a piece they had been actively working on since August. The theme was chosen by the girls themselves, something unique to the team. Coaches Megan O’Donnell and Wendy Deppe, who have been coaching together for 17 years, had the choreography done by July.

That routine got them a 1st place win at Easterns wherein they received a score of 83.66, a full 16 points above the next highest scoring team, solidifying further how their hard work translates on the ice. Those 16 points aren’t just arbitrary either, it’s in reality a huge margin.

“Less than a point is big — we’ve beaten teams by 1/100th of a point,” Deppe said.

This is the same routine the team has been preparing for six months now, but the road to Nationals is different. While they get from August to December to work on refining the program for Easterns, they only get one month from Easterns to Nationals.

So how does a powerhouse team prepare for Nationals?

The women have to log three hours in the gym, mainly focusing on weightlifting and cardio and have practice Monday from 7 p.m. until 11:20 p.m,, Tuesday from 9:40 p.m. until 11:20 p.m., and Thursday from 6:45 p.m. until 10 p.m. The coaches noted that since the team members’ schedules flip to more of that of a “night owls,” scheduling late practices is more conducive to studying and college life in general, in turn making the girls even more physically prepared.

During the season, their lives are so structured and rigorous because the entire team makes sure that the sport is their priority — members will make sure to have studied for an exam on a certain day just to make sure that their night practices are coming first.

President Sarah Marek, a senior psychology major with minors in coaching and human development and family sciences from Ohio, said that the culture of the team plays a role in the success, respect and appreciation the team has for each other on the ice. Describing the team as having a legacy of being a “powerhouse, especially on the East Coast,” she noted the sense of pride that comes with those wins.

But the team doesn’t focus on the score. Treasurer Tess Walsh, a senior elementary education major from New Castle, Del. said “I don’t have a point mark in my head; just personal goals at certain points in the program that I want to work on — and when everyone does that, it all ends up coming together.”

Walsh and Marek were sentimental as senior members. The fragile moments of the last week of their season are catching up to them, and it certainly feels bittersweet. Walsh noted that the team isn’t just a team — some members live together and some have the same classes, due to the close proximity a college campus creates.

“You become so close and — I say this all the time — but you really find your best friends and your bridesmaids on this team,” Walsh said.

The sport seems to have the allure of producing that drive from those who engage in it. It’s not just hoping that everyone is looking the same way or that everyone’s arms are pointed a certain way — it’s knowing it, and using that information to motivate oneself to maintain that group cohesion.

“It’s having the common goal of bettering ourselves. There’s something about it,” Marek said. “It’s more than just playing to win; synchro is a performance art. It’s powerful when all 16 girls are on the ice.”

Team members and coaches alike described the beauty of the sport itself, and why it is so special to them.

“What other sport are 16 people becoming one? You get to be an individual but at the same time you’re with other people who are all getting to show their individuality,” Walsh said.

Further, team members are expected to challenge themselves to be the best they can be individually, so it translates to the ice as one cohesive group, with each individual member striving for excellence.

“The sport drives you to be better with every competition, every year. You really look at yourself because so many people are depending on you, and you ask yourself to give more — so you can never be content,” O’Donnell said.

The team will be in Michigan from Tuesday, Feb. 26, to Sunday, March 3 — but it all comes down to those three minutes on March 2.

“On March 3, when you’re looking back at your performance; when you’re reflecting on that moment, you want to know that you gave it your all,” O’Donnell said.