Drunk art review: Artist Jennifer West creates dazzling, surrealist works

JENNIFER WEST/THE REVIEW

Artist Jenn West may have been inebriated while crafting her art, but this does not detract from their deep meanings.

BY , COLUMN EDITOR

AND , Senior Reporter

Rarely is the body of work produced by an amateur artist as meticulously and intelligently crafted as that of Jenn West. Recently, West has completed a pair of multimedia prints that accost viewers with their bright, garish imagery and force them to view the world through West’s eyes — a cynical look into the absurdity of contemporary society.

While each piece contains enough material to stand on its own, viewers will benefit from admiring the collection as a whole; a day spent in front of one piece of the two-part exhibition would not be enough time for even the most ignorant art fanatics.

“Untitled No. 1, Multimedia Piece,” or the first work in this collection, is decidedly average upon first inspection. The slogan “You miss 100 percent of the leaves you don’t rake” is inscribed in West’s looping cursive, encompassing nearly the entire piece.

The camp slogan, paired with the autumn-themed colors of the text and the backdrop of leaves and rakes, makes the piece initially seem trite. However, one must take into account that West’s art — no matter how inebriated she might have been while creating it — is typically intelligent and rich with critique.

Here, West parodies the popular slogan “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take” with kitsch imagery and a slight alteration of the stereotypical phrase. The phrase, which is intended to evoke optimism and encouragement, becomes vapid with West’s wobbly cursive and clip art leaves, making a statement on the stupidity of humankind’s optimism.

The second work of the collection, “Untitled No. 2, Multimedia Piece,” is an exemplary piece of astoundingly terrifying surreal art. The work is a parody of a poster for the TV show “H2O: Just Add Water,” and West cleverly subverts the benign beauty of the poster by adding images of sticks of butter on each character’s head.

JENNIFER WEST/THE REVIEW

Another one of the significant pieces created by Jennifer West.

To reinforce the “butter” theme, West scribbles over the word “water” and inscribes “butter” in its place. As with “Untitled No. 1, Multimedia Piece,” West draws attention to the absurdity and stupidity of the things we accept as part of our everyday life.

Here, she questions what we deem worthy of watching on television, likening the show’s characters — known for frothy teenage drama — to inanimate objects like butter. Despite serving as a biting critique of the lack of intellect present in pop culture, West manages to convey her message with humor.

Overall, West’s repertoire is unassuming, yet upon closer inspection, highly impressive. These works are a must-see for all. The bright pops of color and gaudy imagery provide a feast for the eyes; the intent behind her works is a feast for the mind. Jenn West is an artist to watch; if her works are not in the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) within the next ten years, I, for one, will be wholly surprised.