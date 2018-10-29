Drunken pumpkin: a visit to Milburn orchards

MATTHEW MCKEE/THE REVIEW

Jennifer West did a lot this week, including an alcoholic trip to Milburn Orchards.

To locals, Milburn Orchards is a familiar seasonal experience, a destination that many around Newark will visit at least once a year. Despite this, for Jennifer West, her first ever visit would be this year, after (at least) four shots of gin.

West was immediately thrilled to learn that there was a petting zoo, with goats, pigs, chickens and more. With a cup of goat food in hand, she made her way over to the animals. Once with them, she couldn’t hold still for long, running back and forth from different pens and pointing at every animal she saw.

With all of the animals on the property, West made a point to interact with as many as she possibly could. Feeling a bit rebellious, she could be found at one point reading over the “Do Not Touch the Horse” sign three times before sticking her arm over the fence and petting the horse.

The high she was riding was momentarily put to an end during a run-in with one of the older goats. While West was trying to feed a few of the babies, one of the adults chased them off in hopes of feeding itself. West took it upon herself to tell off the goat for its rudeness, in front of at least 15 children and their parents.

The next dampener came in the form of the corn maze. The sudden cold and death of much of the maze, as well as the advanced height of the reporter, led her to be taller than the entire maze. Needless to say, this took away some of the challenge, but West didn’t let this fact stop her.

She spent the next ten minutes running through the field of dead corn by herself.

Finally, upon exiting the orchard, West went to pick out a pumpkin as a memento of the successful visit. She eventually decided on the largest pumpkin in the area, one that also had a sizable hole on the bottom of it.

When her choice was questioned, West backed up her decision by saying the shape of her pumpkin “couldn’t effect how much I love him.”

Then, carrying the oversized pumpkin back to the car, West could be seen smiling, obviously enjoying her first visit to Milburn Orchards. While it’s unknown if the extra drinking served as a detriment to the trip or helped her better recapture her carefree youth, it’s clear that West would not be against future visits.