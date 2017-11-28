“The Dusk in Us” sees Converge coming back full force

BY

MANAGING MOSAIC EDITOR



Courtesy of Bandcamp.

Five years after the release of “All We Love We Leave Behind,” legendary hardcore band Converge returns with “The Dusk in Us.”

After nearly 30 years of being a band, Massachusetts’s Converge is a band that commands respect from just about any and everyone associated with the hardcore scene. Their commercial breakout album, 2001’s “Jane Doe,” ushered in a whole new era of hardcore and metal and is still critically acclaimed by critics, fans and musicians alike. Sixteen years later, the band has just released their ninth studio album, “The Dusk in Us.”

One of the defining factors of Converge’s success is guitarist Kurt Ballou’s production — he’s solidified himself as a force to be reckoned with when it comes to recording heavy music, working with acclaimed acts including Code Orange, Nails, Every Time I Die and Chelsea Wolfe. “The Dusk in Us” sees Ballou’s production at its most refined, which only adds to the brilliant songwriting.

“A Single Tear” opens the record, and in typical Converge fashion the track immediately kicks in with explosive drums and guitars paired with vocalist Jacob Bannon’s traditional howling vocals. The track is a great display of Converge’s ability to merge melodic elements with their usual chaos, a technique found rampant in their previous record, 2012’s “All We Love We Leave Behind.” Bannon’s lyrics, generally sorrowful, seem to convey a sense of potential hopefulness (“when I held you for the first time, I knew I had to survive”), which immediately sets a different tone for “The Dusk in Us.”

“Eye of the Quarrel” is a more candidly heavy track; clocking in at just over two minutes of fast riffing and Bannon’s shrieks. The track is quickly followed by the pounding assault that is the bassline of “Under Duress,” a slow-building and heavy track bound to incite headbanging from any listener. “Arkhipov Calm” is a chaotic, dissonant mathcore track which carries the heaviness on.

“I Can Tell You About Pain” was released earlier this year for a promotional seven-inch record, and is a perfect embodiment of the traditional Converge sound. It has fast parts and heavier slow parts which are, of course, complimented by Bannon howling “you don’t know what my pain feels like.”

Next, the title track “The Dusk in Us” breaks up this hectic powerhouse of a record. Bannon half whispers, half sings over a somber guitar lick that slowly but surely builds into a powerfully haunting explosion of guitars and drums. The end of this seven-minute track basically marks the halfway point of the record, and the pace immediately begins to pick back up with “Wildlife.”

I didn’t care much for the two tracks that followed, “Murk & Marrow” and “Trigger.” The first explores a more experimental sound that Converge has been to known to delve into, and the second is, simply put, repetitive and boring. “Broken by Light” and “Cannibals” are back-to-back, short-and-sweet tracks that contrast each other sonically, as “Broken” is very melodic and “Cannibals” is probably the heaviest song on the record.

“Thousands of Miles Between Us” acts as almost a companion to the title track — it’s beautifully depressing and once again features Bannon’s soft crooning as opposed to the screams that have been most prominent on the record. The closing track “Reptilian” is a sludgy and dark way to top off the album, and yet oddly appropriate for Converge. Sonically, “The Dusk in Us” is as dark and moody as all of Converge’s expansive discography. However, this time around, their sound feels much more refined and confident.

It seems that the band really used the material on “All We Love We Leave Behind” as a launching pad to write this record, taking what they had on the 2012 effort and intensifying it tenfold. “The Dusk in Us” is a tried-and-true Converge record, and only serves to further cement the band into the foundation of heavy music. This album just goes to show that, even after five years without new music have gone by, Converge are at the top of their game and are still playing by their own rules just as they’ve always done.