Dynamic Daly surges towards CAA rookie prominence

Ryan Daly is on pace to become the highest scoring freshman in Delaware basketball history. After posting a career-high 28 points in Delaware’s 91-81 home loss against reigning CAA champion UNCW on Saturday, Daly was named CAA Rookie of the Week for the second straight week. Daly’s 13.8 points per game average is now a half point greater than Devon Saddler’s mark in the 2010-2011 season.

With three CAA Rookie of the Week honors to his name, Daly is among the favorites to win CAA Rookie of the Year –– a feat a Blue Hen has not accomplished since Saddler earned the award in 2011. Despite the numbers that border on historic, Daly faces fierce competition for the award. At roughly the halfway mark of the season, several other players are vying for the award as well.

Drexel guard Kurk Lee leads all CAA freshmen in scoring with 13.9 points per game. His scoring average ranks 10th among all CAA players and second on Drexel’s team behind senior forward Rodney Williams (16.8 points per game).Lee also leads all CAA freshmen in assists (5.1 per game) and steals (1.5 per game).

Listed at 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 lbs, Lee is at a size disadvantage in almost every CAA matchup. It’s Lee’s drive and passion that sets him apart.

“My work ethic, and having heart,” Lee told City of Basketball Love after his commitment last May. “Heart takes me a long way. I work out every day and craft my skill set. That’s basically it.”

Lee has been a much needed addition for a Drexel team that won just three games in conference play last season. Drexel’s starting point guards from each of the last two seasons transferred which thrust Lee into first-year head coach Zach Spiker’s lineup from day one.

Lee began the season on a hot streak, scoring in double digits in each of the first nine games, but has cooled off through the later stages of 2016 and into 2017. In the last seven games since then, Lee has averaged 11.0 points per game. His points per game average dipped by two points as a result.

Despite his lofty marks, Lee has only won CAA Rookie of the Week once this season (11/21/16)—a measure that is often a litmus test for the season-long award. Additionally, Lee’s Drexel team ranks at the bottom of the CAA with a 6-10 overall record. They are winless thus far in conference play.

Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton is tied with Daly for the lead in CAA Rookie of the Week awards this season, with three. That total equals the number earned by last year’s winner Jarrell Brantley from the College of Charleston.

Pemberton, Hofstra’s leading scorer, ranks third among freshmen in scoring average, behind Daly and Lee, with 13.5 points per game. However, he has been arguably the most efficient of the trio. His .472 percent field goal percentage ranks ninth in the CAA and first among freshman. Pemberton is second in the conference in three-point field goal percentage (.455 percent), which also rates top among rookies.

Initially committing to William & Mary before signing with Hofstra, Pemberton has shot over half of his attempts from long range (77/144, 53.4%), as a result of changing positions from point guard to shooting guard at Hofstra. Early in CAA play Hofstra is 1-3.

Pemberton’s efficiency numbers combined with his three rookie of the week awards will most likely give him the edge over Lee, whose lead in scoring has dipped to just under half a point. While Lee can certainly play his way back into the conversation, Drexel has difficult road matchups upcoming against William & Mary (8-6, 2-1 CAA) and Northeastern (11-5, 4-0 CAA).

The battle would then come down to Pemberton and Daly. Delaware and Hofstra opened CAA play on Dec. 31 and while Hofstra won 58-56, Daly dominated the individual matchup. Daly scored a then career-high 20 points on 7-22 shooting and recorded 15 rebounds. Pemberton was held in check, scoring 11 points on 4-12 shooting and 2-7 shooting from three.

If Daly can continue his current exponential trajectory, it would be hard to deny him the award. In the past six games, Daly is averaging 18.5 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game. His 28 point performance against UNCW is the highest single scoring output of any freshman in the CAA this season. In a courageous performance in which he entered and exited on multiple occasions with a left leg injury, Daly displayed his ability to drive aggressively to the rim and finish through contact. The freshman accounted for 12 of Delaware’s 38 points in the paint. He has also shown that he can heat up from long range, hitting 4-9 against UNCW. Daly knocked down five three-pointers on nine attempts in a road contest earlier this season against Yale.

Like Lee, Daly’s Delaware team has yet to win in the conference, which could hurt his case. Daly however, has been the lone bright spot offensively and has been a solid contributor on defense, whereas Lee has been aided by the CAA third-leading scorer in Williams.

A year ago, Brantley won CAA Rookie of the Year with 11.7 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game. Over the past five seasons, the CAA Rookie of the Year has averaged 13.3 points per game. All three candidates are above that benchmark, which makes this season’s race one of the closest and most competitive in recent years.

With about two months remaining in the season, the question becomes which freshman standout will further separate from the pack. Hens’ fans will be hoping it’s Daly, who has quickly earned acclaim inside the Bob Carpenter Center.

Daly will first meet Kurk Lee and the Drexel Dragons in Philadelphia on Jan. 14. Delaware will travel to Hempstead, NY for a rematch against Hofstra on Feb. 2. The CAA Rookie of the Year will be announced ahead of the CAA Tournament, which begins on March 3rd.