A UD student joins us to talk about his experience celebrating with the Eagles at the Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia (0:00-4:15), we analyze the emergency protection systems at both the university and in the city of Newark (4:28-9:40), highlight an artist in residence who merges international politics with art (9:53-17:30), and provide an update in University of Delaware men’s and women’s basketball (17:43-21:24). Hosted by Katie Nails and produced by Teddy Gelman.

