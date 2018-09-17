Editorial: Mad about graduation tickets? Students can fix it



Taylor Nguyen/THE REVIEW



When Facebook photos of graduation pop up online each spring, there’s normally more than three friends or family members present. It’s a big deal, graduating, the culmination of four years of sleeplessness and tears and up to $100,000.

But this year, parents or family friends flying from afar — people who booked hotels a year in advance and began making plans for your graduation when you were a sophomore — may find themselves barred from watching you walk at commencement. That is, if they aren’t one of the lucky three that you choose to attend your graduation.

This year, the university is only granting three tickets to graduates, citing the need to limit attendance as the football stadium undergoes renovation. According to the university, no other venues have the capacity to host commencement, and the three-ticket solution was necessary, however unfortunate.

Whether all of that is true, we don’t know. And whether the $60 million renovations are in any way beneficial or necessary to the university is yet to be determined — this may be the first of many prices that students and the university pay for the project. But what we do know is that the three-ticket policy isn’t going anywhere, and that there’s something you can do to ensure that that special moment in June remains special for people.

Each spring, for every couple of students who are excited about commencement, there are several others with no interest in attending. Of course, this isn’t entirely unreasonable, as sitting through a fluffed up speech in the heat hardly seems desirable on its surface. Once the convocations wrap up, students consider themselves graduated and move into the real world.

But for many, whether to students or their friends and family members, commencement is special, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Particularly for first-generation college students, or for students whose education didn’t come easy, those graduation pictures amount to more than a couple of Facebook posts.

For these reasons, The Review is calling upon this year’s graduating class to take action and make those memories possible for people, if the university won’t. You all have three tickets — some of you need more, some need less, some have no use for any tickets at all. To ensure that the people who need them get them, we propose an organized method of exchanging graduation tickets, ensuring that the limited circulation gets to those who need them most.

Facebook groups or other online discussion boards come to mind. Here, students would be able to state their needs, and others could provide.

But, this seemingly generous and innocuous system could easily get out of hand. Some students, without a need for graduation tickets but with an eye for profit, could find a lucrative enterprise in selling graduation tickets, exploiting the helplessness of those who need them.

We also ask that the tickets, at all costs, remain free. An unnecessary financial burden, from something that should be free to begin with, is the last thing that anybody needs after purchasing plane tickets and four years of college.

So, lend your classmates a hand, and prove that the class of 2019 is as special as the university will say it is.

