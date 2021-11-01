Editorial: The function of journalism in a divided world

Emily Moore/THE REVIEW

Following a week of protests, President Dennis Assanis released a statement detailing the university’s plans to ensure accountability on campus in the wake of an alleged incident of gender-based violence. In his statement, Assanis committed to a number of efforts to improve university policies and practices, many of which will be up to us as a student body to hold the administration accountable for implementing.

We, as student journalists, are in a unique position to foster and safeguard accountability in the university community. The Review has always been, and continues to be, a vehicle for truth on campus, as well as a legitimate avenue for creating change. We are proud to be a reputable resource for this community created by students, for students.

However, journalism here at the university must adhere to the same standards as anywhere else in the world. The complexity that comes with such a mandate includes the fact that newspapers are not designed to be biased platforms propping up a singular worldview.

Oftentimes, social media can oversimplify journalistic approaches as though they are meant to convey what is right or wrong. This could not be further from the truth. Our objective is the same as every other reputable journalistic source: to simply convey what is true and to allow the readers of our issues to decide whether that truth aligns with their own values and what they want to do about it.

Journalism is meant to be seen through the lens of more than one perspective instead of a fulfillment of the self-confirming bias. If you are comfortably in agreement with every opinion published in any given publication, then that publication is not properly fulfilling its role to accurately reflect the diversity of perspectives our society is known to reflect.

As journalists at this university, we can discuss all issues pertaining to student life, however we cannot skew coverage in order to convey a particular message or opinion about such issues. Our role as a student paper is primarily to observe and report, so that the fellow students we are dedicated to accurately informing can form their own opinions and take whatever appropriate action they see fit.

As a news organization independent from the university, we are able to provide students with the opportunity to have their personal opinions published. Being published in The Review is not the equivalent of an endorsement of your opinions on behalf of our staff. If that were the case, we could no longer accurately claim to be representative of truly ethical journalistic practices.

At The Review, we are dedicated to giving every individual student an equal opportunity for their respective voice to be heard. With that in mind, if you feel that your perspective is not being represented accurately, then speak up. We are always open to submissions from fellow students wishing to have their voices heard and we welcome the opportunity for discourse amongst the student body that these pieces open up.

Just as we commit to informing the student body of actions taken by the university and fellow students, in the hopes of increasing collective accountability efforts on this campus, we commit to maintaining a culture of objectivity in order to guarantee that we remain the reputable source of student journalism that we are today.

The Review’s weekly editorials are written to reflect the majority opinion of The Review’s staff. This week’s editorial was written by Clara Kinken, copy desk chief. She may be reached at ckinken@udel.edu.