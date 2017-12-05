The effects of the GOP tax bill on college athletics



Courtesy of the University of Delaware

The university announced plans to build a new athletic center in November through the Delaware First Campaign, a project that could be affected by the recent GOP Tax Bill.

The financial model of college athletics could drastically change if many of the House’s athletic provisions are included in the final tax reform bill, which currently sits in conference committee.

The House’s tax reform bill passed on a 227-205 vote on Nov 16. In the bill was a provision that eliminated the up-to-80 percent deduction that fans could deduct from their taxes when they bought season tickets. In some cases, that money would be donated back to the athletic department. The Senate passed the final version before 2 a.m. Saturday morning by a vote of 51-49, having removed the up-to-80 percent deduction provision. In conference, Republicans will have to reconcile the House’s proposal with the Senate’s proposal.

According to The Chronicle of Higher Education, in 2015, athletic donations slightly dropped when compared to previous years. Athletic departments rely on these tax incentives for continued philanthropic support, which is a large source of revenue for athletic departments.

Even though many colleges rely on the required donation, Delaware decided last year to eliminate it for eight sections of Delaware Stadium. The donation requirement ranged from $50-150 in 2016, but it often approached greater amounts since it was implemented in 2011.

“When you get in front of that prospective donor and you lay out the tax deduction, sometimes it seals the deal,” University of Idaho Athletic Director Rob Spear told the News & Observer.

It’s unknown if the tax deduction would affect the Delaware First campaign, which included a $60 million project to renovate the football stadium and build a new athletic center focused on student-athlete career and personal development. Whether or not it will affect philanthropic donations to Delaware athletics is also questionable. Other university athletic department have already begun to speculate about what would happen if the tax reform bill is passed and enacted with such provisions in place, which could potentially change the financial model of college athletics.

The athletic provisions will certainly be a topic of discussion and it is yet to be known if the proposed college athletic changes will be included in any final bill that’s released from conference committee.

Duke Athletic Director Kevin White told ESPN, “I don’t think the politicians have any idea how much this will pull apart our system.”