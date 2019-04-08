Efficiency and environmentalism drive students to Megabus



Megabus offers northbound trips to New York City and southbound buses to Baltimore and Washington D.C. from the university bus shelter in Lot 6 on Laird Campus.

Times Square, the Inner Harbor and the Lincoln Memorial all have something in common: their close proximity to the university. Newark is a short trip away from a few exciting cities. This gives students the opportunity to explore the histories and attractions of New York City, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. With trips that save time, money and fuel, Megabus’ popularity among traveling students has increased.

“I know that Megabus is very popular because we received a report recently showing their ridership has increased considerably from the location on campus,” Nona Barnett, the university’s manager of transportation services, stated in an email.

Barnett noted that students use all the transportation methods around campus, including Megabus and the Amtrak and SEPTA trains, but Megabus’ popularity is growing.

Everyday, two buses travel two hours and 20 minutes to Washington D.C., stopping in Baltimore along the way. Two more buses arrive each day from the nation’s capital.

Likewise, two buses travel two hours and 25 minutes to New York City daily. A pair of buses also makes the return trip everyday.

Fares to all these cities range from $1 to almost $30 depending on the trip, averaging about $10 to $15 each way.

In addition to offering frequent trips with low fares, Megabus prides itself on its environmental consciousness.

“Our buses emit the least carbon dioxide per mile when compared to other vehicles and are seven times more energy and fuel-efficient than single-occupancy automobiles,” Megabus’ website states. “Our buses are three times more efficient in reducing carbon dioxide output when compared to commuter rail, and six times more efficient than transit buses.”

Erika Gutierrez, a senior hospitality business management major, lives in Westchester, N.Y., and has ridden Megabus to New York City to go home for breaks.

“I’ve taken the bus a few times because it is so much cheaper than the train,” Gutierrez said. “Sometimes it comes late and there is no way to track it unless you call customer service, which can get annoying. Other than that, it’s really convenient.”