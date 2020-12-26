Egg attacks in Newark: Female university students being targeted around campus

"Egg attacks" in Newark: As many as five female university students have fallen victim to egg assailants on campus.



Courtesy of Tina Gomez​/THE REVIEW

“Egg attacks” in Newark: As many as five female university students have fallen victim to egg assailants on campus. Pictured above is Tina Gomez’s car after it was vandalized on Nov. 10.​

BY

​Staff Reporter​

As many as five female university students have been falling victim to egg assailants on campus. One group of women, who were egged on two different occasions, shared a video of a white SUV and a black sedan carrying the individuals responsible for their attack.



Video courtesy of three anonymous students.

On Dec. 1, the Instagram account @delawarechicks made a post asking students to send in events going on around campus, to which one student came forward, claiming to have been egged and warning other students to be vigilant. The @delawarechicks Instagram account decided to post the user’s message in order to spread the word. Once it was posted, dozens more came forward with similar stories.

The original message was sent by three sources: Ava, Sarah and Nicole, whose names have been completely altered for anonymity. The three students were attacked for the first time on Nov. 21 while walking together on East Cleveland Ave.

Multiple eggs were thrown at the group from a vehicle described as a “large truck” driving past. One of the students, Nicole, said an egg hit her in the face, leaving cuts on her face and ear.

“It hit them so hard that I thought it hit the concrete,” Ava, a witness to the event, said.

The three women reported the incident to the Newark Police Department (NPD), who said they were already aware of several similar incidents in the area.

All three women are intending to press charges, but according to Nicole, when they told NPD of their intent, she sensed pushback from the officers, saying she didn’t think they “wanted to do any work.” Further, Nicole said she and her friends were asked whether they knew what “pressing charges” meant.

On Nov. 28, a week after the initial “egging,” a nearly identical incident happened to the three again while walking on Main Street.

Nicole and an unnamed friend were walking towards Roots Natural Kitchen, while Ava and Sarah walked towards them from the other end of the street. As two cars drove down Main Street, the passengers inside threw eggs at both groups of women.

The group reported that during this second incident, they waited on the street and saw the cars coming back around, doing laps to repeat their actions on other innocent parties.

“This time it was two cars, and they were slowly driving right by each other; and then when they saw we were recording, they sped and ran the red light,” Sarah said.

On that day, none of the three women were injured. Regardless, they did report that one part of the incident seemed “bizarre” to them.

“They didn’t say anything, they didn’t call us, they didn’t yell anything from the window, they just threw the eggs,” Nicole said.

The group contacted NPD once again and were told that they would be contacted when the perpetrators were found, but as of Dec. 21, they haven’t heard any updates.

Similar incidents have happened to multiple other students. A majority of the victims have been women.

On Nov. 8, senior Kyla Shaye said she was walking by Deer Park Tavern with two of her roommates, when she heard an egg smash against the concrete next to her. Neither Shaye nor her friends were injured during this incident.

At first, Shaye believed that the egg was dropped from one of the apartments within One South Main. However, Shaye said that after noticing a truck speed past her, she realized that wasn’t the case. She also noticed behavior identical to what the other three women reported.

“It was really weird; I didn’t hear anyone yelling or anything,” Shaye said.

Shaye and her friends did not make a call to the police, attributing it to the fact that no one was injured, and the group believed it to be a fluke incident.

Two other female students, Tina Gomez and Victoria Pace, reported being involved in similar events — except in their cases, their cars were the victims.

On Nov. 16, Pace was making the turn from Lovett Ave. to Academy Street when an egg smashed against her car.

“I had my music on, and I thought the windshield cracked or something happened, because I heard a loud bang,” Pace said.

Pace said that she wasn’t fully aware of what had actually happened until she reached her destination. Upon looking at the car, Pace discovered that one egg was thrown at her driver’s side window and another at her windshield. She also reported that she remembered seeing an “SUV” which appeared to her to be an “older car.” Pace described it being similar to what is seen in the video sent in by the three anonymous women.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Gomez’s car was also egged but not while she was driving. On Nov. 10, she walked out of her home in residential Newark and found her car vandalised. Not only was the car egged, but her side mirror was broken and the back cover of the mirror was missing.

When Gomez saw that there were students with similar stories on Instagram, she reported being very surprised.

“It makes me feel some peace of mind, because when I called the police and made a police report about it, the officer was very much convinced I’d wronged someone in my life,” Gomez said.

​Courtesy of @delawarechicks on Instagram.​/THE REVIEW

A story post from the @delawarechicks Instagram account from an anonymous male student.​

According to the three women who were egged on the street, NPD asked them similar questions regarding any “enemies” they may have. Both Gomez and the three girls said they thought this was very unlikely.

Each of these women have noted feeling differently about the university’s campus since their incidents. The original post on the @delawarechicks Instagram also brought on opinions of other university students.

After posting the stories of multiple students, @delawarechicks then posted a message sent to them by an anonymous male student. This person commented that the women sending in their experiences were “sensitive,” saying that they “give props to the people throwing eggs.”

The Instagram account posting the story submissions made a comment on the male student’s comment in defense of the victims. The account owner wasn’t the only one with something to say on this matter.

“It’s not like we had enough to worry about with rapes or drugs or anything like that,” Pace said. “Now we can’t even walk around without being attacked in some way, shape or form.”

Lieutenant Andrew Rubin of the NPD stated in an email that the recent incidents are not a common crime. Rubin also confirmed that it is unknown if any of the attacks are related. Since the assailants haven’t been caught, it is pertinent for students, especially women, to remain vigilant while walking around campus.

“Be aware of your surroundings. This means walking while looking up and around, staying in well-lit areas, walking in groups and reporting suspicious activity,” Rubin said.