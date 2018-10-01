Egg on my face?



LORRAINE COOK/THE REVIEW

Oh, how we wish this was a yolk!

“You go by Egg, right?”

My cheeks flushed, my heart skipped. I laughed sheepishly under the curious gaze of my teaching assistant.

“No, you can just call me Emily.”

According to the university my name is Egg. I became aware of this after receiving multiple emails from the university with the salutation, “Hello Egg,” and discovered, with horror and hilarity, that, inevitably, every single professional email I send will carry the name of a breakfast food.

I have tried roughly seven times to change this, but doing so would require administrative approval, and I can’t bring myself to explain my predicament to a person of authority.

I have no one to blame but myself for this. Shortly after deciding to attend the university, I received one of several Google Forms from the university requesting data. I had gone by the nickname Egg all through high school, so I thought it would be funny to write “Egg” under the “preferred name” category. I responded “no preferred name” on subsequent Google Forms, but to no avail. My fate was already sealed.

Aside from some awkward explanations, this hasn’t posed any major problems. While I can’t change the name on my email, I have managed to edit my Canvas account to say Emily, and I’ve convinced myself that the university will not allow “Egg” to be featured on my diploma. Moreover, only one professor has explicitly asked about my preferred name, though my French teacher has expressed difficulty finding my email.

Despite numerous attempts to shake my Egg persona, in a lot of ways I’m glad I haven’t managed to. When I was still in grade school, my twin brother started to call me Egg as a joke: my parents had talked about naming me Emily Grace Gray (E.G.G.), but had ultimately decided against it. To a ten-year-old, my almost-initials were perfect fodder for torment. I grew up and the name grew with me, to the point that by high school my name was Egg: friends, teachers, even my dean of students once called me it when I wore non-uniform socks.

I never intended for my childhood nickname to follow me to college. Even filling out the fated Google Form, I didn’t think it would actually affect me. I can’t say I entirely regret it, though. Egg ties me to my past, reminding me of the friends and connections I made before my time at the university. Embarrassing? Yes. Unprofessional? Probably. But being “Egg Gray” is a source of comfort, a reminder of home as I struggle to adjust to college life.

As long as my diploma says Emily, I’m OK if my preferred name is Egg.