Election Day 2020: Voting in Delaware during the pandemic

Reporters in Newark, Delaware and surrounding areas took to the polls on Election Day.

Sunrise over Main Towers in Newark on Election Day — 7:17 a.m.​

The Nov. 3 election sits heavily in the minds of voters, and the scenes at polling places seem chaotic in this time of social distancing.

Featuring an unusual election in even more unusual times, this presidential election gives us University of Delaware alumni and former Vice President Joe Biden, and running mate Senator Kamala Harris, attempting to unseat President Donald Trump, through millions of early ballots cast. Further, going seemingly unnoticed is Harris becoming the first woman of color on a major party’s presidential ticket, adding to the historic list of events surrounding the 2020 election. Countering Harris is former governor of Indiana, Mike Pence, Trump’s running mate and current vice president. Here’s what reporters at The Review on the ground are seeing at polling places in Newark and surrounding areas.

UPDATE: 3:46 p.m.

West Park Place Elementary, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

193 W. Park Pl., Newark, DE

The parking lot at West Park Place Elementary polling place was filled with less than a dozen cars at 10 a.m. on Election Day. Voters barely had to wait in line to cast their ballots.

“I always vote; I’ve voted here for 20 years,” Dave, 40, said. “It’s the right thing to do. I tried to stay away from most media, I just knew I needed to vote out Trump.”

Voters at West Park were split on what was the most important issue of the election cycle: Some voters believed fiscal issues were more important, while others believed that social issues or the pandemic should be the focus of the election.

Tom, a white 56-year-old clinician, declined to say who he was voting for, but touched upon what he was most concerned about this election.

“I think the most important election issue is the economy,” Tom said. “I want it to be the way it was before the pandemic; it was benefiting African Americans, Hispanics, women, everyone.”

Shannon, 44, came to vote with her 18-year-old daughter, Jalisha. It was Jalisha’s first time voting in a major election.

Shannon’s views on the most important issue this election cycle differed from Tom’s.

“The pandemic, BLM, healthcare, and what’s going to happen to us,” Shannon said, touching upon what many deem to be an uncertain future.

Other people became first-time voters on Election Day, stating that they had “finally had enough.”

“This is the first time I’m voting, I just started paying attention to things,” Nicole, a 37-year-old stay-at-home mom, said. “I don’t like Trump; he’s stupid, he’s greedy, telling people to drink bleach. Every other president has had a two-term run, this year, things should be different. People are too comfortable — lazy, that’s why I felt like I had to vote this year,” Nicole said.

UPDATE: 3:25 p.m.

Newark Free Library, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

750 Library Ave., Newark, DE

A light flow of people came in and out of the Newark Free Library this morning. Many stopped by momentarily to drop off books, while others entered the library and came back out with “I Voted” stickers.

William, 28, was seen sitting outside of the polling location with his dog. He was reluctant to share much about his voting experience and said, “it was like every year I vote.”

Jane Wrenn, a 69-year-old Delaware resident, came to the library this morning, but had already voted by mail. Upon seeing members of The Review, she called out to check that there wasn’t anyone with guns watching the polls. She said this comment was due to rumors she had heard, and she was worried there would be “crazy people and fearmongers” at the polls as a result.

She also made a remark about the lack of voters at the Newark Free Library.

For six years, she worked for a Senate committee and has also worked with and met many past presidential candidates. She said that she knew Senator John McCain from when he was a House member. During her time on the committee, she worked on both sides and “with everybody,” saying she “looked at the issues and dealt with them.”

Wrenn said she is a proud supporter of former Vice President Biden.

However, she added that while “[she] will never forgive Mr. Biden for what he did to Anita Hill, [she] does not believe in hatred, [nor does she] believe in racism. [She] will not support it by money or by vote.”

In 1991, Hill testified in front of the U.S. Senate regarding allegations of sexual harassment from Clarence Thomas, a nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court at the time. Biden received criticism for his handling of the hearing and stated eight months following that he was worried he had “not attacked [Hill’s attackers] more frequently and consistently.”

Wrenn also reflected on former President Barack Obama and his family. She shared that she misses the times where there weren’t any scandals in the White House.

“Whether you liked his politics or not, there was nothing to be embarrassed by,” Wrenn said.

Wrenn said she hadn’t seen a family as bad as the Trumps since former President Jimmy Carter’s brother, Billy Carter, who was known for his “outlandish” behavior in public. She shared her distaste for the current first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, saying she is the worst first lady since Nancy Reagan.

“I really don’t care, do you, to see children locked up in cages — I’m never going to forgive her for that one,” Wrenn said.

The issue she said was at the forefront of her mind in this election was racism.

“If you have to sit and explain to people what Black Lives Matter is, they are never going to get it right — you either get it or you don’t,” Wrenn said.

Zoe Gobeille, a junior at the University of Delaware, moved to Delaware when she was a junior in high school. She said this election is her second time voting, the first time being in 2018.

Gobeille mentioned that politics are the main topic of conversation among her friends, and said that it has been more heavily talked about in recent weeks. Still, there are few arguments between her and her friends.

“It’s mostly all of us getting frustrated together about the unfair treatment of people,” Gobeille said.

Gobeille touched upon what swayed her vote the most, and said, “the Republican Party doesn’t seem to care about people as a whole; they focus a lot more on the money.”

“So, my choice was to go for someone that cared for all people regardless of their race, gender or sexuality,” Gobeille said. “All that matters is that they’re people, and they’re supposed to be taken care of.”

Main Towers, 10 to 11 a.m.

330 E. Main St., Newark, DE

A sign at Main Towers in Newark, 11 a.m.​

The Main Towers polling location was practically deserted at 10 a.m., with people walking in the building once every 20 minutes. The lines to the polls tend to ease between the morning and evening rush hours as voters go to and leave work.

“I was surprised,” Ilene, a 60-year-old voter, said. “I thought there would be a line today.”

Julia Pascucci, a 19-year-old student at the University of Delaware, commented on the lack of in-person voters.

“I think a lot of people mailed in,” Pascucci said. “All of my family mailed in their ballots.”

In comparison to the earlier 40-person line at opening, this might have been startling for some voters to see but may also have to do with the larger amount of early voting numbers this year.

“I’ve never seen an election like this; I mean for the years I’ve been voting,” Ilene said.

Ilene, a registered Democrat, was ambivalent about her candidate choice this election.

“I wasn’t sure, I’ve been unsure for the longest time,” Ilene said. “I did vote for Trump.”

Chris Sprang, a 25-year-old student at the University of Delaware and Grubhub employee, spoke to reporters as he left the Main Towers polling location.

Sprang refused to reveal who he had cast his vote for. However, he did speak on how he feels about Democrats.

“From what I’ve seen, I don’t like Democrats,” Sprang said. “Not all of them. Their new policies that they’re trying to implement seem a little power-grabbing to me.”

Sprang shared his take on what he thinks Democrats think of the current president and candidate.

“I guess they really hate Trump, and he’s not the nicest guy,” Sprang added.

​A sign on site of the polling location, closer to the street, where people drive in to enter.

Sprang also revealed his concerns for the economy shutting down and potential job losses.

“There doesn’t seem to be a plan for how people are going to be taken care of if the economy is closed down,” Sprang said.

Others walking out of the polling place struggled with pinpointing their biggest concern for this year’s election.

Monte Baker-Fales, a 25-year-old graduate student at the University of Delaware, laughed when asked what issue he cares most about in this election.

“This is insane,” Baker-Fales said.

Unlike Ilene, Baker-Fales, a Democrat, was unswaying in his decision to vote for Biden.

“Because I’m a decent person,” Baker-Fales said, on why he was a Biden fan. “The worst part of Donald Trump is not the things that he does, but it’s what he brings out of all of your relatives.”

Baker-Fales also explained how his vote changed after the 2016 election.

“Oh, I was a dumbass and voted for the third-party person, Gary Johnson,” Baker-Fales said.

Many voters leaving the polling place were unwilling to talk to reporters. However, those that did were clear that the only thing they could do now is wait.

“Hopefully it all works out for the best,” Sprang said.

Main Towers, 7 to 8 a.m.

330 E. Main St., Newark, DE

Right at 7 a.m., when the polls opened, about 40 people were gathered outside of Main Towers in Newark, while poll workers were still taping down social distancing guidelines. As the line slowly started to trickle from the parking lot into the main lobby of the building, it was revealed that there was only one polling machine operating.

Beatrice, 76, a Newark resident, is a retired public school teacher originally from Georgia. She said she wanted to be first in line to vote this morning.

While voting, she commented that she couldn’t see too well anymore and that she needed help from a poll worker to cast her ballot. Still, she was proud to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

“I think that it’s the only way that we can move forward in this country, past the hatred of others,” Beatrice said. “I just pray that whatever happens, people remain civil and respectful of one another.”

Marc Smith, an Amazon delivery driver, did not share the same political opinions as Beatrice. He had to switch into a standard medical mask after being asked to remove his “Trump 2020” one, due to polling place regulations and efforts to cease any form of electioneering outside of poll sites.

“I think that it’s time for the economy to go back to normal, and I think Trump is the man for the job,” Smith said.

This is a developing story. Please check back frequently for updates. The Review will be posting Election Day scenes from Newark, Delaware and neighboring relevant polling sites throughout the majority of Nov. 3.