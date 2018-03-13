Elena Delle Donne: “We are all going through something”



Morgan Brownell/THE REVIEW

Elena Delle Donne in a preseason game at the Bob Carpenter Center with the Chicago Sky in 2016.

Elena Delle Donne is not a superhero.

While her smooth handles, post game and knockdown three-pointer may indicate otherwise, in many ways, she’s just like you or me, grappling with self doubt and insecurity.

In her two new books, “My Shot,” a personal memoir, and “Elle of the Ball,” the first in a series of children’s books, the first-time author is opening up about her childhood, her famed UConn exit and her time with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

“I think it’s so important that us athletes show that we’re not superheroes and that we’re normal people and we experience the same things that anyone else is experiencing,” Delle Donne said before a book signing event at the university Thursday. “No one is really alone — we are all going through something.”

For Delle Donne that something was the feeling of being burnt out.

If you’re a Blue Hen fan you know the story by heart. Delle Donne, a 6’5’’ forward with a center’s post game and a guard’s handle, shredded the competition at Ursuline Academy in Wilmington. Delle Donne, who began receiving offers in seventh grade, accepted a scholarship to Connecticut, the nation’s premier collegiate women’s basketball program.

She returned home after two days.

“I’m not a person to dwell on the past or stick in the past with anything — when I make a decision that’s it, and I move forward,” Delle Donne said. “[Writing the books] took me back to those days of being 18 years old and just being confused and feeling burnt out and feeling so much.”

Attending UConn also put distance between Delle Donne and her older sister Lizzie, who was born blind and deaf, with autism and cerebral palsy.

In late August, Delle Donne came to Delaware — a 20-minute drive from her high school — but played volleyball her freshman year. She didn’t pick up a basketball until March, when former Head Coach Tina Martin let her into the Delaware gym during off hours. In May, she decided to play competitive basketball again, this time at Delaware.

As a Blue Hen she became the best player in CAA history — she is the conference’s all-time leading scorer (3,039) and won three CAA Player of the Year awards — and took Delaware to its first-ever Sweet 16 appearance in 2013.

She was selected second overall in the 2013 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky, for whom she played four seasons. Delle Donne was named WNBA Rookie of the Year her first season and won WNBA MVP two years later in 2015.

Prior to her most recent season, Delle Donne orchestrated a trade to the Washington Mystics, to be closer to home. In November, Delle Donne married Amanda Clifton in The Knot Dream Wedding. The duo also recently started a custom furniture company called “Delle Donne Designs,” with friend Megan Gainey. In the off season, Delle Donne and Clifton visit home about twice a month.

“It was the perfect move,” Delle Donne said.

As for the program she left behind at Delaware, Delle Donne does not follow as closely as she would like, but she believes that the Blue Hens are in good hands. Delle Donne said she has met first-year Head Coach Natasha Adair “once or twice” and that “she seems awesome.” When Adair’s hiring was announced in May 2017, Athletic Director Chrissi Rawak referenced Delle Donne as one of the high-profile names she enlisted in her listening search before naming a replacement for 21-year Head Coach Tina Martin.

“[Tina Martin] had a great run here,” Delle Donne said. “I feel like hopefully they left on good terms and everything, but it was time for something new and I think Coach Adair brings something new to the squad.”

“Sometimes you need a change here and there.”

While “My Shot” tells Delle Donne’s personal story, “Elle of the Ball” focuses on the fictional, Elle Deluca. Deluca is a seventh-grader who has to cope with embarrassing moments manufactured by her unusual height, such as taking dance classes with a shorter boy. The character is based on Delle Donne’s childhood experiences.

“I feel like what I went through in middle school and even younger years can maybe help benefit kids who might be going through getting bullied or being uncomfortable with their body in some way,” Delle Donne said. “I feel like these stories can help them and let them know that they’re not alone.”

For Delle Donne, the most rewarding part of the book-writing experience is interacting with her younger fans. She says if she was not a professional athlete, she would be a teacher (Delle Donne majored in early childhood education at Delaware).

The story might already be taking hold.

“I actually just saw someone on Main Street, he said his daughter loved the book. I said, ‘Wow, she must be a fast reader.’”