Environmental injustice in Delaware County

View of the Kimberly-Clark plant from Chester City Hall

Chugging along the rails of a local SEPTA train between Wilmington and Philadelphia, the white domes of a Sunoco plant stand out against the smokestacks between them. Getting closer to these domes on the industrial highway passing through Chester, Pa. and Marcus Hook, Pa., these structures are not alone. Surrounding both sides of the road are gargantuan grey towers spewing cloudy fumes.

As you pass under the foreboding blue and white “Welcome to Marcus Hook, PA.” sign, it seems the domes will just keep on going. But they don’t — instead they turn into the bluish-white numbered cylinders of Monroe Energy. Then, finally, the road reaches the city of Chester.

Chester is home to a Covanta incinerator, Delaware County Regional Water Quality Control Authority (DELCORA) sewage treatment plant and Kimberly-Clark Corporation plant. All the while, homes lie directly across the street from each and every one of these plants.

Chester is home to 34,016 people, 70.4 percent of whom are black, and 34.6 percent live under the poverty line, according to Data USA. The children of Chester suffer the highest blood-lead levels in the state of Pennsylvania, and lung cancer rates are 60 percent higher than any other town in Delaware County according to the Environmental Justice Network. The people of Chester live under a thick blanket of smog from the burning trash at Covanta and sewage at DELCORA.

“You could see the oil refinery fires in Marcus Hook from my bedroom window. It was just how it was forty years ago – no one gave it a second thought,” Holly Fox said. A former Aston, Pa. local, Fox’s home was situated about six miles from Marcus Hook. “We called it cancer alley.”

The distribution of environmental burdens is severely tipped in favor of white people in Delaware County. People of color are three times more likely to experience releases of toxic chemicals and 5.91 times more likely to reside near a facility emitting criteria air pollutants, according to the Environmental Justice Network.

Environmental groups in Chester such as Chester Residents Concerned for Quality Living face threats from hate groups — their office has been broken into twice and the walls of the office defiled with hate speech, according to the Environmental Justice Network.

The Covanta incinerator in Chester is number three in overall air pollution in the Philadelphia area and number two overall in Delaware County, according to Mike Ewall, founder and director of the Energy Justice Network. He explained that trash incinerators release a range of pollutants such as carbon dioxide, toxic metals, acid gases, dioxins and furans, particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon and more.

“For the most part, trash incinerators release more of these than coal power plants do to make the same amount of energy,” Ewall stated in an email.

These pollutants can cause a variety of illness such as pulmonary edema, lung inflammation, asthma, chronic bronchitis, bladder cancer, skin cancer, lung cancer, Lymphoma, soft tissue sarcoma, menstrual disorders, thyroid disorders and more, according to the Collaborative on Health and the Environment.

The list of potential illnesses people in Chester faces goes on, and yet only 1.5 percent of the trash burned at the incinerator is from Chester. 28 percent comes from New York, another 28 percent comes from the rest of Delaware County, 25 percent from Philadelphia, 12 percent from New Jersey, two percent from Delaware and another two percent from Maryland, one percent from Connecticut, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Puerto Rico combined and 0.1 percent from other Pennsylvania counties according to the Environmental Justice Network. The inhabitants of Chester are carrying the burden of ten other states’ trash.

In 2014 the City of Chester Council approved expansion of the Covanta incinerator. This meant 500,000 more tons of trash would be coming to the plant from New York and construction of a new rail box building and maintenance shed. The incinerator already burns 1.2 million tons of garbage per year, according to the Delaware County Daily Times.

Only a six-minute drive from the Covanta incinerator and a one-minute drive from Chester City Hall is the DELCORA sewage treatment facility.

“The refineries dump toxic petrochemicals down the drain, which end up in the sludge they burn at DELCORA,” Ewall said. “They also put a lot of petrochemical pollution in the air, like benzene, ethylbenzene, toluene, xylene and more.”

DELCORA only recently announced a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 in order to resolve Clean Water Act violations. DELCORA had 28 combined sewer systems for wastewater and storm water that would be dumped into the Delaware River, Chester Creek and Ridley Creek according to the EPA. In accordance with this settlement, DELCORA will have to annually reduce 508,274 pounds of total suspended solids, 68,119 pounds of biochemical oxygen and 1,650,580 pounds of chemical oxygen. DELCORA also had to pay a fine of over one million dollars to pay for what the EPA estimated in 2015 as 740 million gallons of untreated sewage being released into nearby water sources, according to PBS.

The Kimberly-Clark paper mill is responsible for several sulfuric acid spills, fuel spills and lubricating oil spills in the Delaware River. The mill is also responsible for the release of nitrogen oxides as well as sulfur dioxide into the air. Despite the 74-acre facility being deemed an “enterprise zone,” the mill is bordered by a physician’s office, Harrah’s Casino and Race Track and homes just down the street.

The city of Chester is all too common. Both Marcus Hook and Chester were industrial hubs during World War II. Marcus Hook processed more jet fuel for the Allies than any other refinery according to Mariner Pipeline Facts. These industries supplied jobs to thousands of grateful families. But, during the 1950s, wealthier families left the area, taking with them the most prominent businesses.

This “white flight” is a tale told too often, and the consequences are left behind today. The population of Chester has halved in size from 1950 to 2010 according to PBS. The double-edged sword in all of this is that the industries that poison residents today also supply the city with jobs and economic growth.

In order to protect Chester from further harm, the environmental activists of Chester such as Zulene Mayfield and Dr. Horace Strand have made serious strides. It is because of these activists that the proposal by Kimberly-Clark to burn almost three million tires annually was put to an end, and that an infectious medical waste incineration facility, Thermal Pure Systems, was shut down. Strides have been made by Chester citizens to protect their home, but they need help.

The university itself inadvertently contributes to the pollution in Chester by using Kimberly-Clark bathroom tissue and paper towel dispensers.