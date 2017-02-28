Every step you take: Behavioral health class based on Fitbit



Professor Greg Dominick requires his students to purchase fitness trackers instead of a textbook for his behavior class.

Senior Andrew Gebhart was grateful last spring when his behavioral health and nutrition professor Greg Dominick did not require a textbook. Instead, the physical activity and behavior professor requires students to use a Fitbit, a popular device worn on the wrist that monitors one’s physical activity and is about the same cost as a college textbook.

Gebhart, a health behavior science major, used his Fitbit to monitor his sleep, keep track of his caloric intake and record his step count every day. He says the Fitbit was more engaging than a textbook. It’s also cheaper — the basic Fitbit Flex is priced between $60 and $70 on Amazon, while the average price of a new textbook is around $82, according to the National Association of College Stores.

“I feel like you get more out of the Fitbit,” says Gebhart, who still uses the device a year later. “It made me want to be more active.”

Fitbit was invented in 2007 when James Park and Eric N. Friedman became inspired by the advancements in sensors and wireless technology, according to Fitbit’s website. The website says they wanted to create a product that could fit easily into people’s lives and encourage them to be physically active. As technology has continued to advance, more products similar to Fitbit have emerged, including Jawbone’s UP fitness band and multiple apps for cell phones.

Dominick, who uses a Fitbit, says he never found the right textbook for his physical activity behavior classes. When Fitbit became popular, he says he thought it would be an interesting way to integrate technology into the classroom. He says students make physical activity goals at the beginning of the semester and use their Fitbits to keep track of their goals.

By using a Fitbit, Dominick says a student can self-monitor their daily habits and learn how their different behaviors affect their activity levels. He hopes that by learning about the difficulties of reaching fitness goals, students who become health professionals can better help society.

“I try to get them to understand that, for the general population, this is even more cumbersome because they have families, they have real jobs, they can’t find the time to exercise,” Dominick says. “So if you’re going be the next professional and you’re counseling people, or working with people to promote physical activity, you have to understand that things get in the way.”

Dominick says that the data Fitbit provides for users is not always valid. He says the sleep monitoring feature has proven to be less reliable than more sophisticated research techniques like polysomnography studies. Fitbit also tends to overestimate the time one spends in moderate to vigorous physical activity, but that does not mean that Fitbits are useless, Dominick says.

Fitbits and other step counters are fairly accurate when counting steps, and using them as a motivational tool to get off the couch and move your body encourages healthy behaviors, Dominick says. While simply walking will not necessarily promote weight loss or increase performance in sports, he says people who take more steps throughout the day can gain a wide range of health benefits.

“Long term, their risk for dying prematurely or developing some chronic disease earlier is going to be lower,” Dominick says.

Most step counters establish a goal of 10,000 steps a day for their users. Dominick says the goal came from a community-wide health campaign in Japan that arbitrarily decided that 10,000 steps should be the goal. Ten thousand steps for a healthy adult is still a useful goal, but there is other research suggesting that 7,500 steps a day could be considered an active lifestyle, he says.

In an effort to determine how many steps the average college student takes a day, members of the Mosaic staff recorded their steps last week. Only one staff member consistently surpassed 10,000 steps a day, and the majority of the staff remained between 5,000 and 10,000 steps per day. However, the step number could range significantly between days, with one staff member taking 5,000 steps one day and 11,000 steps the next day.

The wide range in the step numbers between days further shows how day to day life can impact fitness goals, something that Dominick tries to prove to his students. By using a Fitbit to create a health plan, Dominick says a person has a better chance to enjoy a healthier lifestyle.

“If you have more steps, that means you’re moving more,” Dominick says. “If you’re moving and not sitting, you’re doing very good [things] for your health.”