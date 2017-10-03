“This is my f–king country”



Xander Opiyo/THE REVIEW

Diane Guerrero spoke on identity, resilience and hope.

Using bras, college and Donald Trump, Diane Guerrero presented her inner workings to a crowd of university students, who sat rapt with attention as she laughed and cried, telling stories about growing up.

Wednesday night in Mitchell Hall, the Center for Black culture (CBC) hosted Guerrero as the star of the Latinx Heritage Month Extravaganza. Guerrero was asked to speak on each of the events three themes: identity, resilience and hope, but particularly resiliency.

“Resilience has been one of my mantras in life, all I know is resilience,” Guerrero says.

She described herself as an actress, activist, immigrant, Colombian, American and “non-labeller.” As an actress, Guerrero played the role of Nina on The CW’s “Jane the Virgin” and Maritza Ramos on Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black” and is currently working on CBS’s “Superior Donuts”.

Her talk was moderated by senior George Morales Jr., president of Lambda Sigma Upsilon fraternity, and Professor Ann M. Aviles of the Human Development and Family Sciences Department.

She featured stories of growing up, her experiences of being an actress, being Colombian in an anti-immigration country and navigating the worlds of college and growing up after her family was taken from her.

“As some of you may know, Boston is a little segregated,” Guerrero says. “I grew up with Dominicans and Puerto Ricans, I was the only Colombian I knew. I’d watch TV and I never saw latina kids going to college, I couldn’t relate to telenovelas and I never saw images of myself until I saw “Selena!”

Guerrero also spoke about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA, and its importance to immigrants within the United States. Witnessing the reactions of undocumented students inspired Guerrero to stand up for them in the media.

“I saw DACA students around the time before the election being presented in a very negative way, then I saw them go out and protest and be outspoken and that’s how I wanted to be — unafraid,” Guerrero says.

At one point, Aviles prompted Guerrero to speak about the Trump Administration, asking her what she would say to the President if she were given the opportunity to speak to him today.

“Anything I’d say, they’d say my family and I are breaking the law, but it’s their family that’s breaking the law,” Guerrero says. “This isn’t your country, this is my f–king country!”



Xander Opiyo/THE REVIEW



In a separate interview, Guerrero spoke about what she thinks students and universities can do to help those affected by the recent legislation surrounding DACA.

“We need a class on addressing the issues or some sort of newsletter to get to majority students on campus because undocumented and DACA students already know what’s happening, it’s others who don’t and that’s outdated,” Guerrero says.

She also spoke about the importance of mental health and therapy in her talk, prompting many students to come forward and voice their own issues, asking her for advice.

“Be honest with yourself and with others,” Guerrero says. “Every time I’ve allowed myself to share that I’ve suffered, I am closer to feeling happier and I know that my past doesn’t define me but it is important to who I am.”

Going forward, Guerrero hopes to continue to encourage women and immigrants to keep moving forward and to embolden students to stand up and protest for what they believe is right, like to fight for the image of the good immigrant versus the bad immigrant, which she says is “Bulls–t.”

“Tell your story because it’s nobody else’s,” Guerrero says. “Kick some doors down — sorry, I have to be careful with what I say — kick some doors down in a nice way and take off your bra and burn it! If you really want to do it, go for it, there doesn’t have to be a back up.”