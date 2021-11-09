Faculty Senate debates university mandates, Nuremberg Code

Bianka Heather/THE REVIEW

On Nov. 1, a group of professors pushed for the Faculty Senate, an executive committee of university faculty, to reaffirm the university’ vaccine mandate.

BY

Executive Editor

On Nov. 1, a group of professors pushed for the Faculty Senate, an executive committee of university faculty, to reaffirm the university’ vaccine mandate.

The motion was recommended after a comment was made at the senate’s September meeting by Charles Boncelet, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the university, comparing the university’s mandate to the Nuremberg trials. He later clarified that he meant the Nuremberg Code.

“There is room here to have reasonable discussion and discuss policies without accusing the university of stepping into the territory of the Nazis, of Karl Brandt, of Josef Mengele,” Faculty Senator Jonathan Russ, associate professor of history at the university, said. “This is the reasoning behind the resolution.”

The motion put forward last Monday, upon recommendation from Russ and with sponsorship from five other senators, called for the senate to reaffirm the university’s mandate requiring vaccinations for students. The senators proposed the reaffirmation after a Sept. 13 general meeting, where Boncelet suggested the senate rescind their support for the university’s vaccine policies.

“I make no apologies for standing up for the principle that all people have the right to decline medical treatment,” Boncelet said. “The Nuremberg Code is an affirmation of basic human rights … I maintain the principles of the Nuremberg Code prohibit forced medical treatment, but I understand that many will argue that the Code only applies to medical experiments.”

Boncelet also claimed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine is not available in the U.S.

“Therefore, anyone who gets a vaccine, whether voluntarily or not, is participating in a medical experiment,” Boncelet said. “An experiment, I might add, that has substantial risks. For example, between the U.S., the U.K. and EU, approximately 50,000 deaths have been registered with the vaccines as the suspected cause.”

The FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, tradenamed Comirnaty, on Aug. 23, 2021. The vaccine has been available in the U.S. under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) since Dec. 11, 2020.

“The public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, said upon the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. “While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”

Boncelet provided no source for his claim regarding the 50,000 deaths that he cited in connection to the vaccine in the U.S., U.K. or EU.

“The resolution is fundamentally about reaffirming our stand on vaccines that we made in May,” Senator Joseph Daniel of the Economics Department said. “I went home … and Googled the evidence that Charlie [Boncelet] presented in favor of his claim. They weren’t scientifically studied or verified. They were just allegations that somebody died after they had the vaccination. It’s classic ‘post hoc ergo propter hoc’ nonsense. So any statement about any evidence that there’s been a great amount of deaths as a result of the vaccine, I think is untrue and unsupportable.”

Some senators questioned if the motion would be ethical to even vote on.

“We may not agree with the analogy that’s made or even like it, but that doesn’t mean you can vote about how someone should be allowed to express themselves or what kind of argument they make,” Senator Arild Hestvik, associate professor of linguistics and cognitive science, said. “We don’t teach our students to vote about what’s right or wrong or true or not true in terms of history, and so I think this will be similar to violation of free speech, in fact, so I think we should not vote for this resolution, irrespective of the accuracy of the content.”

The Nuremberg trials were a series of 13 military trials between 1945 and 1949, where prominent Nazi authorities were prosecuted for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Among these trials, American judges presided over the trial of Karl Brandt and 22 other Nazi doctors who were being tried for criminal medical experiments on children, enslaved civilians and prisoners of concentration camps.

On Aug. 19, 1947, the judges delivered their verdict on the prisoners, but only after discussing the legality of medical experimentation on human beings. This would later be expanded to 10 points defining legitimate medical research known as the Nuremberg Code.

“This resolution does not say that people can’t say what they feel or what they think,” Senator Deni Galileo said. “This just says that a certain analogy is distorting history and that we reaffirm what we already affirmed.”

University faculty and staff were informed on Oct. 13 that if by Dec. 8 they were not either vaccinated or approved for an exemption from doing so, they would risk having their employment terminated, per an executive order from the White House.

“The University of Delaware is one of these federal contractors and so we are going to comply with the executive order and or any modifications in terms of the timing or rules as they clarify themselves,” President Dennis Assanis said at the Faculty Senate meeting.

The vaccination deadline for faculty and staff has since been extended to Jan. 4, 2022.

“After that date, if you are not in compliance, either through vaccination or an approved exemption, your employment with the University will be terminated in accordance with the separation process for your employment type,” Melissa Bard, vice president and chief human resources officer at the university wrote in a statement.

The motion to reaffirm the vaccination mandate passed with 82% of the Faculty Senate in favor. 10 senators voted against the proposal.