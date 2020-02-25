Faculty Senate hears Honors College proposal



In order to embody the motto “shaping people who shape the world,” the Honors Program at the university is proposing the creation of an Honors College.

Monday afternoon, during a Faculty Senate open town hall meeting, Honors Program Director Michael Chajes led a short presentation proposing the project to reshape the current program. As Chajes explained, the current honors program was created in 1976. Today, the program had a record high of 638 first-year students and offers specialized coursework and a Living Learning Community in Redding Hall.

“We’ve evolved into what anyone would call an Honors College. We have a Living and Learning community, multiple degrees,” Chajes said. “If someone came to campus blindfolded, they would think we have an Honors College.”

When asked ‘Why now,’ Chajes explained that with the support of faculty, student advisors and the written support of the office of the Provost and University President Dennis Assanis, as well as the addition of the university graduate college, it was the right time. The Honors College was officially proposed to the Faculty Senate on Feb. 10.

A signed memo from the president’s office was displayed, reading that the office gave strong support from the president and office of the provost regarding the transition of the University of Delaware honors program to the honors college.

After the presentation, there was a short question and answer period. Professors, such as physics Associate Professor John Morgan, were supportive of stipulations in the proposal. English Assistant Professor John Jebb helped clarify that the proposed college would be like the Graduate College, in that all full-time faculty members will be Honors College faculty.

Questions about the funding of the Honors College were brought up, to which Chajes ensured no funding would be taken from other college budgets. The committee to finalize the proposed budget will meet before it is put up to a final vote in the Faculty Senate.

“In terms of budget we would be very analogous to the Graduate College,” Chajes said. “It would just be a budget from the Provost Office. Our current budget is on the order of $1.4 million which is mostly staffing.”

This increase will come from the provost, philanthropic sources and the Honors Program alumni network that numbers more than 11,000, Chajes said. The growth of the college would mean more advisors and programs, and, according to Chajes, the expected growth in the budget will be 75% in five years.

Beth Morling, a professor of psychology and brain science, said that she was worried about the commitment professors have to make in order to offer stand-alone honors sections. She said this energy might take away from resources used to educate other students.

“I’m reflecting on the sacrifices we make some times, and wondering if the Honors College will affect this at all,” Morling said. “I’ve proposed the Honors College should have several dedicated faculty that only teach honors classes.”

Chajes responded, agreeing that resources can be an issue, but when formalized into a college, the Honors Program could better handle that situation. Chajes said that if the university says that this is a priority and sees the value of an Honors College, then it will be easier to find these resources.

“And the value really is that we are doing better for our students, and we’re recruiting better students,” Chajes said. “As a college, we hopefully can be more involved in the discussion and get to the point where that is possible.”

Chajes highlighted the success of the Honors students and is looking forward to enriching their campus and academic experience, as well as the academic experiences of campus as a whole.

“These students never try to do the minimum. They always ask, ‘Can I get a second degree, a third degree,'” Chajes said. “They always do more than what is asked of them.”

Chajes was excited to hear public comments and was feeling positive that the project will not meet hurdles. Chajes was enthusiastic to find ways to honor program founder Burnaby Munson, who passed last year, through the proposed college, saying he was the heart and soul of the effort.

“Lots of things are aligned right now and it just feels like the right time,” Chajes said. “I’m very pleased that the students are excited too, many of the students keep asking me what the status of the Honors College proposal, a lot of them are very positive.”