Faculty Senate meets to discuss funding and master’s degrees

The Faculty Senate reconvened on Monday, Nov. 5 for its monthly general meeting. It opened with a brief moment of silence for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Provost Robin Morgan announced that the Unidel Foundation, founded in 1939 by Amy Elizabeth DuPont, had given roughly $11 million to the university, in order to fund the Eugene DuPont Scholars — a $2,500 award given to students to “defray the costs of a learning experience that will enrich and enhance their education at the university” — as well as the Unidel Distinguished Graduate Scholars Award — offered to prospective doctoral students. She also announced that they allocated $3 million for the new biopharmaceutical innovation building on STAR Campus.

Morgan discussed the success of the allocated funds in the past, noting the acceptance of 12 Unidel Scholars, 16 “Early Start” doctoral students, 54 summer awards to rising juniors and senior, and accolades given to 105 doctoral students. She said that the university would be able to fund another 12 Unidel Distinguished Scholars next year.

She then mentioned her ongoing discussions with undergraduates, centered around their dissatisfaction with faculty issuing exams or tests that comprise more than 25 percent of their grade during the last week of classes. Following this, she made a brief reminder to the Senate that exams or quizzes worth more than 25 percent of a student’s grade are not allowed to be issued during the last week of classes, apart from lab practicals.

Faculty Senate President Chris Williams followed with a series of announcements. Upcoming discussions included six more resolutions for the promotion and tenure committee and changing the Dean’s List GPA requirement from 3.33 to 3.5. He stated that there would be an open hearing in February to present findings on the decision as well as have undergraduates weigh in on the matter. Finally, he announced that the 2020-2021 academic calendar was published.

Following the announcements, the Senate voted on three topics: a consent agenda passed involving the master’s degree in Animal & Food Sciences to include a non-thesis option, a resolution on the approval of permanent status to the master’s degree in Fashion & Apparel Studies and the approval of the renumbering of the promotion and tenure track section of the faculty handbook.

The next general Faculty Senate meeting will take place on Dec. 3 at 4:00 p.m. in Gore Hall.