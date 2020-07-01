Fall semester to have Saturday classes, all winter study abroad trips cancelled



Sam Ford/THE REVIEW

More details on a hybrid class model for the Fall 2020 semester were released July 1 in an email from the Office of Communications and Marketing (OCM). Classes will rotate on an “A/B schedule,” meaning classes with 49 students or less will be held in person for one week and online the next. Each class will be held twice a week for 75 minutes and scheduled on either Monday/Thursday, Tuesday/Friday or Wednesday/Saturday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. with 25 minutes between classes.

The university stated in their latest email that scheduling Saturday classes cannot be avoided in order to allow for social distancing, but they are doing their best to keep the amount limited.

“We won’t be able to eliminate them completely; however, classes on Saturdays will be very few in number compared to other days of the week,” the email from the university said. “The Saturday class schedule also ends earlier in the day than weekday classes. The Registrar’s Office is working with departments to schedule courses that meet in non-standard time blocks to minimize conflicts to students’ schedules.”

The revised course schedule will not be available until early August prior to Fall 2020 open enrollment. Students will not have to re-enroll in courses but will have the opportunity to add or drop courses after viewing the new time slots.

Yesterday, the Institute for Global Studies (IGS) informed students that applied for Winter 2021 study abroad programs that all trips are cancelled.

“While it was our sincerest hope to facilitate your journey this winter, we are taking this action now out of an abundance of caution for your safety and well-being,” the email from IGS said. “Even as our university, our state and our nation carefully prepare to reopen, safe worldwide travel has not yet become feasible, and international cross-border mobility remains limited.”

OCM included this information in today’s email to all university students. Tuition and program fees will be credited to student accounts, and scholarships and awards will be honored. IGS stated that they are working on alternative global education opportunities.

“IGS is actively collaborating with winter session faculty directors to re-imagine your programs and to help you keep exploring,” the email from IGSx said.

IGS is encouraging students to provide feedback by July 15 to assist them in planning.

Faculty members are asked to submit book orders as soon as possible to allow time to have materials shipped to students in advance and reduce traffic in the UD Bookstore at the beginning of the semester.

The remote work period for employees has been extended indefinitely.