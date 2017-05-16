Fall sports right around the corner



Captain Wes Hills and the Blue Hens football team open their season at home vs. Delaware State Aug. 31.

Blue Hens athletics made numerous shifts this year, setting up this fall to look a lot different than previous ones. The fall 2016 teams both succeeded and struggled, and have since undergone considerable change.

Football

Blue Hen’s football will see massive change in fall 2017 with new head coach Danny Rocco leading the team for his first season. The Hens finished 4-7 and will open up this coming fall with Delaware State on Aug. 31. Returning junior and starting quarterback Joe Walker will take on the role again backed up by sophomore Pat Kehoe. Along with Rocco and the rest of the coaching staff, the team will be led by captains and seniors Wes Hills, Brody Kern and Charles Bell along with junior Penn State transfer Troy Reeder.

Field Hockey

Blue Hen’s field hockey had a huge season, ending it with a National Championship victory against North Carolina. Another major accomplishment the team saw was junior Taylor Lister making the U.S. Women’s National Developmental Squad. The team is graduating four players, but adding seven –– two midfielders, four defenders and a forward. With a National Championship under their belt, a hopeful future olympian and the seven player additions, fall 2017 field hockey is highly anticipated. The team is led by head coach Rolf van de Kerkhof who will be starting his seventh season as a member of the Blue Hen family.

Men’s Soccer

Men’s soccer finished out the season 12-8, falling to Providence in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Senior captain Guillermo Delgado had a stellar season. The four-time All-American scored a school record of 49 goals and was selected for the 2017 MLS SuperDraft along with senior Thomas de Villardi. Head coach Ian Hennessy will be taking on his 11th season with the Blue Hens this fall.

Volleyball

The university’s volleyball team finished out the season 16-16 with a loss to James Madison in the CAA tournament finals. Delaware’s 14-year head and assistant coaches Bonnie Kenny and Cindy Gregory were fired midseason by new athletic director Chrissi Rawak. Stepping in to take their place will be head coach Sara Matthews along with assistant coaches Kimberly Lambert and Keith Anderson. Delaware graduated six seniors and has 10 returning players for this fall along with the incoming recruiting class.

Other sports that will start back up this fall are men’s cross country, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s tennis.