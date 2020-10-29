Fall wardrobe – cute and comfortable

We may be stuck at home and unable to show off our outfits on campus but that doesn't mean your fall wardrobe has to consist of sweatpants and hoodies.



Crunchy leaves mean softer sweaters. Here are some suggestions for staying comfy and stylish.

Staff Reporter

As the weather begins to reach lower, temperatures and the leaves become blankets of oranges, reds, browns and yellows, it seems like the perfect time to upgrade our fall wardrobes and match the newly changing trees. However, this year is different — the pandemic has kept us inside for much longer than we hoped, and we’ve simply begun to embrace our daily staples of sweatpants and t-shirts. This fall, comfortable clothes are more important than ever, but we still deserve to feel cute while lounging around or during an occasional outing to take the yearly apple-picking photos because, let’s be real, has there been a day where you’ve scrolled through Instagram without seeing one of those?

Let’s start off with the most basic item: sweaters. I’m personally not the type of person to stray away from my usual blacks, navys and dark greys — I feel that the dark colors reflect my dark soul and honestly, that brings me joy. But this year, I’ve decided to step out of my comfort zone (most likely because, odds are, no one’s going to see my outfits anyways), and I have found the perfect fall sweaters.

If you’re like me and you’re trying to hide the quaran-twenty that you’ve gained while eating Oreos in bed until 2 a.m. or from those amazing home-cooked meals you can’t avoid, then you’re probably looking for a looser fit.

My favorite sweater right now is the Madewell “Crofton Stripe Pullover Sweater” that retails for $44.97 from NordstromRack. It’s buttery soft and just the right colors so you can camouflage with the leaves when you see someone you just don’t have the patience to talk to (we all know that feeling).

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls also offer some cute sweaters and more affordable options, like the French Connection “Balloon Sleeve Baby Soft Sweater” from Marshalls that retails for $24.99, and the collection of knit sweaters from H&M. They’re cute enough to wear when you go out to remind yourself of what the sun looks like, or just for staying in and baking pumpkin bread on a Sunday afternoon.

Cardigans are staples in a fall closet, but this year, I’m going to introduce you to the cardigan’s favorite cousin — the poncho shawl wrap sweater. Okay honestly, I don’t really know what they’re called, but they’re the perfect addition to any sweater or long-sleeve top or even a sweater dress. I’ve purchased several from Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, but an alternative is the Amazon’s Choice wrap sold by VIMPUNEC, which is soft and stylish and comes in a variety of colors and patterns. Trust me, they make it look like you tried even when you just rolled out of bed. Just pair it with the equally basic pumpkin spice latte and you’ll be ready to go. And don’t worry, cardigans are still in style. For a unique take on the ever-so-basic cardigan, try the “Hooded Ribbed Knit Cardigan” from Forever21 for $28.00 that’s even perfect for those mid-Zoom snoozes.

For those occasional outings, the new staple in my wardrobe are my flare jeans. I know, jeans don’t really fit into the “comfortable” category, but hear me out — flare jeans don’t hug your legs and squeeze the life out of them. You won’t have that itching urge to rip your jeans off during the day because you will feel free and agile and definitely trendy.

My favorite pair is the “AE Super-High Waisted Flare Jean” from American Eagle that retails for $49.95 (can you get more basic than that?). UNiDAYS offers a 20% discount code for in-stores and online every time you shop from American Eagle, or purchase the jeans during one of the AE sales.

On the days you don’t want to wear jeans, leggings are the obvious go-to. My favorite affordable pair are the 90 Degree by Reflex leggings. For the fun-size individuals like myself, the cropped pair hits above the ankles, while the ankle leggings are perfect for individuals who can actually wear ankle length leggings that hit at the ankles (wish I could relate). The best part about these leggings, though, is that they have pockets and come in a variety of different colors and styles, so you can find the ones that are best for you. You can find these leggings on Amazon for about $22.99 or on the chaotic racks of Marshalls and T.J. Maxx for even cheaper.

Of course, with every fall outfit, accessories are vital. A big soft scarf, a beanie or cute booties can complete the look. Try the “Cozy Afternoon Beige and Black Plaid Knit Scarf” from Lulus, the “Faux Suede Block Heel Chelsea Boots” from Forever21 or the “FURTALK Knitted Winter Beanie” from Amazon. These items can be paired with many different apparel combinations to add that much-needed finished look to your outfit and will be the approval you need to post your outfit on Pinterest under “cute fall outfits.”