False UD Alert reporting kidnapping causes confusion

After a series of reported kidnappings in the Delaware area, a UD Alert issued on the night of March 13 about an attempted kidnapping was confirmed as a false report. .

On the night of March 13, students received a UD Alert informing them of an attempted kidnapping at the Christina Mills Apartments, two miles from campus. The following morning, the university police sent out a follow-up alert informing the community that the report was false.

Before they realized the report was unfounded, area police departments said they believed that the alleged attempted kidnapping incident was connected to the string of kidnappings in the Newark and Wilmington area that began Feb. 13.

The first attack occurred at the Top of the Hill Apartments in Brandywine Hundred, the second at the Arundel Apartments in Mill Creek and most recently, a failed attempt occurred at the Bluffs Apartments in Pike Creek. The kidnapper forced the first two women into their apartments at gunpoint, sexually assaulted them and drove them to local ATMS, forcing them to withdraw cash. His third and most recent attempt at the Pike Creek apartment complex was unsuccessful. The woman’s boyfriend was inside her apartment, and after realizing his presence, the kidnapper fled immediately.

The assailant wore a black mask and dark clothing during all of these incidents and is reported to have a strong accent. In the UD Alert sent out to the community it was stated that the kidnapper was “wearing dark clothing and gloves, and the suspect spoke with an unknown accent.” This startled many students because this description matched the one of the serial kidnapper.

The UD Alerts serve to connect the entire campus with the UDPD to ensure the safety of all community members. This system allows the police to send alerts via text and email within minutes of an incident, providing students with a sense of awareness and security.

“Over the last month, our department has been concerned about the recent series of kidnapping attempts in the Wilmington and Pike Creek areas,” University of Delaware Police Chief Patrick Ogden wrote in an email to the university community after the false report. “While these incidents have not been in the University’s immediate vicinity, we are in close contact with New Castle County Police and are following this investigation closely. I urge everyone to be vigilant about their safety.”

Some students weren’t surprised when they received the initial alert, as news of the kidnappings and ongoing attempts had already spread. In all of the cases the kidnappings occurred as the women were entering their apartment complexes.

“I was kind of expecting this series of kidnappings to make its way onto campus,” sophomore Rebecca Bonder said. “My friend’s mom was following the story and kept warning us to be safe the week leading up to the alert. It was a bit unsettling, because I know countless people who live in apartments in Newark.”

This recent UD Alert referring to the false report was initially jarring for Brittany Walls, a sophomore from Pike Creek, the area where the most recent kidnapping attempt took place.

“I was terrified — I thought to myself, ‘Well now he’s on campus,’” Walls said. “This scared me a lot because the kidnapper actually kidnapped someone in my neighborhood where my home is, so I’m always scared to be there, but now I thought he was on campus. There was no running away from it.”

For many students, this false report has left them feeling skeptical of how seriously to take UD Alerts in the future.

“I read it and I was like, ‘Oh, another UD Alert — nothing out of the ordinary,’” Amanda Weinstein, a sophomore, said. “When I told my mom about the alert she wanted to send me pepper spray. After this false alert about something so serious, I don’t really know what to believe.”

Many students live in both on- and off-campus apartments in the Newark area, sparking concern amongst female students in particular.

“I used to a feel a lot safer before this alert. I had no problem going to the library late at night and walking back alone. Now, not so much,” sophomore Kayla Sullivan said.

Many students rely on UD Alerts to provide them with a sense of security during their day-to-day lives on campus. Even though this false report occurred, many have confidence that this system is an effective and sound one.

“I feel safe on our campus, at no point do I feel like I’m in danger,” Lorenzo Riego, a sophomore said. “UD Alerts are what keeps me aware of which areas to avoid at any given time. They do a good job in doing so with their timely alerts.”

For freshman Jessica Dennerlein, safety is the number-one priority, despite the false report.

“I do trust UD Alerts and even though the claim was false, I think it’s important that they give us information when it is vital for our safety as students,” Dennerlein said. “Better safe than sorry.”